Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

CCData-468x60x2.jpg BT_Radianz_468x60_Jul23

CFTC Commissioner Goldsmith Romero To Receive The Daniel K. Inouye Trailblazer Award From The National Asian Pacific American Bar Association

Date 01/11/2024

WHAT: 

Commissioner Christy Goldsmith Romero will receive the Daniel K. Inouye Trailblazer Award from the National Asian Pacific American Bar Association (NAPABA). The award is NAPABA’s lifetime achievement award and highest honor and recognizes the Trailblazer’s leadership, vision, courage, tenacity, and substantial contributions to the legal profession.

WHEN:

Friday, November 8, 2024
6:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. (PT)
9:00 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. (EDT)

WHERE:

Hyatt Regency
808 Howell Street
Seattle, WA 98101

Additional information: https://www.napaba.org/page/2024_Convention
Confinity_sky1-min.gif MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg