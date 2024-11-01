CFTC Commissioner Goldsmith Romero To Receive The Daniel K. Inouye Trailblazer Award From The National Asian Pacific American Bar Association

|
WHAT:
|
Commissioner Christy Goldsmith Romero will receive the Daniel K. Inouye Trailblazer Award from the National Asian Pacific American Bar Association (NAPABA). The award is NAPABA’s lifetime achievement award and highest honor and recognizes the Trailblazer’s leadership, vision, courage, tenacity, and substantial contributions to the legal profession.
|
WHEN:
|
Friday, November 8, 2024
|
WHERE:
|
Hyatt Regency
Additional information: https://www.napaba.org/page/2024_Convention
