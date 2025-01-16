Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

CFTC Commissioner Goldsmith Romero To Provide Remarks At Global Blockchain Business Council’s 8th Annual Blockchain Central 2025

Date 16/01/2025

WHAT:

 Commissioner Christy Goldsmith Romero will provide remarks virtually at the Global Blockchain Business Council’s 8th Annual Blockchain Central Davos 2025.
WHEN:

Tuesday, January 21, 2025

11:35 a.m. (CET/Switzerland)
 5:35 a.m. (ET/USA) 
WHERE: Appearing virtually at
GBBC Lounge
Promenade 89
7270 Davos, Switzerland 

Additional Information: Global Blockchain Business Council’s 8th Annual Blockchain Central (gbbc.io)  
