|Commissioner Christy Goldsmith Romero will provide remarks virtually at the Global Blockchain Business Council’s 8th Annual Blockchain Central Davos 2025.
Tuesday, January 21, 2025
11:35 a.m. (CET/Switzerland)
GBBC Lounge
Promenade 89
7270 Davos, Switzerland
Additional Information: Global Blockchain Business Council’s 8th Annual Blockchain Central (gbbc.io)
CFTC Commissioner Goldsmith Romero To Provide Remarks At Global Blockchain Business Council’s 8th Annual Blockchain Central 2025
Date 16/01/2025