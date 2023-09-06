CFTC Commissioner Goldsmith Romero To Provide Opening Remarks At The North American Securities Administrators Association’s 2023 Fall Annual Meeting

|
WHAT:
Commissioner Christy Goldsmith Romero to be provide opening remarks on Modernizing Investor Protection for the Digital Age at the North American Securities Administrators Association’s (NASAA) 2023 Fall Annual Meeting
WHEN:
September 11, 2023
WHERE:
InterContinental San Diego Hotel
