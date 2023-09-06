BV_Trial Banner.gif
CFTC Commissioner Goldsmith Romero To Provide Opening Remarks At The North American Securities Administrators Association’s 2023 Fall Annual Meeting

Date 06/09/2023

WHAT:

 

Commissioner Christy Goldsmith Romero to be provide opening remarks on Modernizing Investor Protection for the Digital Age at the North American Securities Administrators Association’s (NASAA) 2023 Fall Annual Meeting

WHEN:

 

 

September 11, 2023
10:00 a.m. – 10:15 a.m. (PDT)

1:00 p.m. – 1:15 p.m. (EDT)

WHERE:

 

 

InterContinental San Diego Hotel
901 Bayfront Court
San Diego, CA 92101
