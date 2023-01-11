BV_Trial Banner.gif
CFTC Commissioner Goldsmith Romero To Provide Keynote Address At The University Of Pennsylvania Carey Law School’s Symposium, The FTX Fiasco: Unpacking The Most Complex Bankruptcy In History

Date 11/01/2023

WHAT:

Commissioner Goldsmith Romero will provide the keynote address at the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School’s symposium, The FTX Fiasco: Unpacking the Most Complex Bankruptcy in History.

WHEN:

Wednesday, January 18, 2023
4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. (EST)

WHERE:

 

 

University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School
Golkin Hall
Golkin 100, Michael A. Fitts Auditorium
3501 Sansom Street
Philadelphia PA, 19104

More Information here:  Penn Carey Law (upenn.edu)
