CFTC Commissioner Goldsmith Romero To Provide Keynote Address At The University Of Pennsylvania Carey Law School’s Symposium, The FTX Fiasco: Unpacking The Most Complex Bankruptcy In History

WHAT:
Commissioner Goldsmith Romero will provide the keynote address at the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School’s symposium, The FTX Fiasco: Unpacking the Most Complex Bankruptcy in History.
WHEN:
Wednesday, January 18, 2023
WHERE:
University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School
More Information here: Penn Carey Law (upenn.edu)
Date 11/01/2023