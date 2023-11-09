BV_Trial Banner.gif
CFTC Commissioner Goldsmith Romero To Participate On AI Panel At The American Fintech Council Policy Summit

Date 09/11/2023

WHAT:

Commissioner Christy Goldsmith Romero will participate on a panel - Is AI the Key to Regulatory Modernization? - at the American Fintech Council Policy Summit with Elizabeth Kelly, Special Assistant to the President, National Economic Council.
WHEN:

Tuesday, November 14, 2023

4:45 p.m. – 5:15 p.m. (EST)
WHERE:

The Westin Washington, DC City Center

999 9th Street NW

Washington, DC 20001

 

Additional Information: https://fintechcouncil.org/policy-summit-2023
