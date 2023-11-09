CFTC Commissioner Goldsmith Romero To Participate On AI Panel At The American Fintech Council Policy Summit

|WHAT:
Commissioner Christy Goldsmith Romero will participate on a panel - Is AI the Key to Regulatory Modernization? - at the American Fintech Council Policy Summit with Elizabeth Kelly, Special Assistant to the President, National Economic Council.
Tuesday, November 14, 2023
4:45 p.m. – 5:15 p.m. (EST)
The Westin Washington, DC City Center
999 9th Street NW
Washington, DC 20001
Additional Information: https://fintechcouncil.org/policy-summit-2023
