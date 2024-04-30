Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

CFTC Commissioner Goldsmith Romero To Participate On A Responsible Artificial Intelligence (AI) Panel At The North American Securities Administrators Association’s 2024 Public Policy Symposium

Date 30/04/2024

WHAT:

Commissioner Christy Goldsmith Romero will participate on a Responsible AI panel at the North American Securities Administrators Association’s (NASAA) 2024 Public Policy Symposium that explores the opportunities and challenges faced by policy makers, regulators, regulated financial institutions, investors, and customers.

WHEN:

Tuesday, May 7, 2024
2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. (EDT)

WHERE:

InterContinental Washington, D.C. - The Wharf
801 Wharf Street, SW
Washington, DC 20024

Additional information: NASAA Learning: 2024 Public Policy Symposium
