|
WHAT:
|
Commissioner Christy Goldsmith Romero will participate on a Responsible AI panel at the North American Securities Administrators Association’s (NASAA) 2024 Public Policy Symposium that explores the opportunities and challenges faced by policy makers, regulators, regulated financial institutions, investors, and customers.
|
WHEN:
|
Tuesday, May 7, 2024
|
WHERE:
|
InterContinental Washington, D.C. - The Wharf
FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:
CFTC Commissioner Goldsmith Romero To Participate On A Responsible Artificial Intelligence (AI) Panel At The North American Securities Administrators Association’s 2024 Public Policy Symposium
Date 30/04/2024