CFTC Commissioner Goldsmith Romero To Participate In The American Bar Association’s Derivatives And Futures Law Committee Winter Meeting

Date 23/01/2025

WHAT:

 Commissioner Christy Goldsmith Romero will participate on a panel entitled, Market Structure Developments, at the ABA Business Law Section’s Derivatives and Futures Law Committee Winter Meeting.
WHEN: Friday, January 31, 2025
12:05 p.m. – 1:05 p.m. (EDT)
WHERE:

LaPlaya
9891 Gulf Shore Drive
Naples, FL 34108

Additional information: Derivatives and Futures Law Winter Committee Meeting 2025 
