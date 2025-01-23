CFTC Commissioner Goldsmith Romero To Participate In The American Bar Association’s Derivatives And Futures Law Committee Winter Meeting

|
WHAT:
|Commissioner Christy Goldsmith Romero will participate on a panel entitled, Market Structure Developments, at the ABA Business Law Section’s Derivatives and Futures Law Committee Winter Meeting.
|WHEN:
|Friday, January 31, 2025
12:05 p.m. – 1:05 p.m. (EDT)
|WHERE:
LaPlaya
Additional information: Derivatives and Futures Law Winter Committee Meeting 2025
