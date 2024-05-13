CFTC Commissioner Goldsmith Romero To Participate In Keynote Interview At The Financial Times’ Moral Money Summit

|WHAT:
|Commissioner Christy Goldsmith Romero will participate in a keynote interview at the Financial Times’ Moral Money Summit.
|WHEN:
|
Wednesday, May 22, 2024
9:10 am – 9:30 am (London/BST)
4:10 am – 4:30 am (USA/EDT)
|WHERE:
|
The Biltmore Mayfair
44 Grosvenor Sq
London W1K 2HP, United Kingdom
More information here: https://moralmoneyeurope.live.ft.com/home
