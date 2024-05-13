Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

CFTC Commissioner Goldsmith Romero To Participate In Keynote Interview At The Financial Times’ Moral Money Summit

Date 13/05/2024

WHAT: Commissioner Christy Goldsmith Romero will participate in a keynote interview at the Financial Times’ Moral Money Summit.
WHEN:

Wednesday, May 22, 2024

9:10 am – 9:30 am (London/BST)

4:10 am – 4:30 am (USA/EDT)
WHERE:

The Biltmore Mayfair

44 Grosvenor Sq

London W1K 2HP, United Kingdom

More information here: https://moralmoneyeurope.live.ft.com/home
