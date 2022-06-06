BV_Trial Banner.gif
Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

Confinity_banner_468x60-2.gif Mondo Visione Contextual Ad

CFTC Commissioner Goldsmith Romero To Participate In A Fireside Chat At FIA's International Derivatives Expo

Date 06/06/2022

WHAT:

 

 

Commissioner Christy Goldsmith Romero will participate in a Fireside Chat at FIA’s International Derivatives Expo with Anthony Miller, Coordinator of the United Nations Sustainable Stock Exchanges Initiative. The Fireside Chat, which will be moderated by Walt Lukken, President and CEO of FIA, will explore some of the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead in the drive for a more sustainable future, and the role of markets in supporting an ambition toward a low or net zero carbon environment.

 

 

WHEN:

 

Wednesday, June 8, 2022

10:15 a.m. (UK)
  5:15 a.m. (USA/EDT)

WHERE:

 

 

The Brewery
52 Chiswell St
London EC1Y 4SA
United Kingdom

More information here:
FIA | IDX — the International Derivatives Expo
Confinity_sky1-min.gif
Confinity_sky1-min.gif