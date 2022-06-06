CFTC Commissioner Goldsmith Romero To Participate In A Fireside Chat At FIA's International Derivatives Expo

WHAT:

Commissioner Christy Goldsmith Romero will participate in a Fireside Chat at FIA’s International Derivatives Expo with Anthony Miller, Coordinator of the United Nations Sustainable Stock Exchanges Initiative. The Fireside Chat, which will be moderated by Walt Lukken, President and CEO of FIA, will explore some of the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead in the drive for a more sustainable future, and the role of markets in supporting an ambition toward a low or net zero carbon environment.