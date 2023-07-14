CFTC Commissioner Goldsmith Romero Announces Technology Advisory Committee (TAC) Subcommittee Co-Chairs And Member

Commissioner Christy Goldsmith Romero, sponsor of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s (CFTC) Technology Advisory Committee (TAC), today announced the co-chairs and members of the TAC’s three subcommittees, saying, "It is my pleasure to announce the co-chairs and members of the TAC subcommittees, including recognized technology experts in artificial intelligence, digital assets, blockchain, cloud technology, electronic trading, and cybersecurity. Each of the subcommittee co-chairs and members is an existing member of TAC.”

Carole House and Dan Awrey will serve as co-chairs of the Subcommittee on Digital Assets and Blockchain Technology. Tim Gallagher and Dan Guido will serve as co-chairs of the Subcommittee on Cybersecurity. Nicol Turner Lee and Todd Smith will serve as co-chairs of the Subcommittee on Emerging and Evolving Technologies.

Commissioner Goldsmith Romero emphasized, “Financial markets are at the cusp of technological innovations that present complex issues and opportunities. Through deep-dive reports and recommendations reflecting broad and diverse views of subcommittee members, the Commission will have the benefit of expert advice from different viewpoints that is necessary to keep pace with technology in our markets, while managing emerging risk, and protecting customers and market integrity. We purposely chose subcommittee members and co-chairs from existing TAC members to aid in building a trusted environment to share expertise and recognize that different viewpoints coming together leads to better, and more lasting, advice.”

The TAC membership (including subcommittee membership) includes broad and diverse representation from market participants, financial technology providers, market infrastructure firms, other segments of financial market industries, academia, public interest organizations, think tanks, and regulatory organizations. The full membership of each TAC subcommittee is as follows:

Digital Assets and Blockchain Technology Subcommittee (Digital Assets) Member Appointments:

Digital Assets Member Firm Title Carole House (Co-Chair) Terranet Ventures Inc. Executive in Residence Dan Awrey (Co-Chair) Professor of Law, Cornell Law School Nikos Andrikogiannopoulos Metrika Founder & CEO Christian Catalini Lightspark Co-Founder & Chief Strategy Officer Jonah Crane Klaros Group Partner Sunil Cutinho CME Group Chief Information Officer Cantrell Dumas Better Markets Director, Derivatives Policy Michael Greenwald Amazon Web Services Global Lead, Digital Assets Dan Guido Trail of Bits Co-Founder & CEO Jill Gunter Espresso Systems Chief Strategy Officer Stanley Guzik S&P Global Commodity Insights Chief Technology Officer Ben Milne Brale Founder & CEO John Palmer Cboe Global Markets, Inc. Representative Ari Redbord TRM Labs Head of Legal and Government Affairs Michael Shaulov Fireblocks CEO Emin Gün Sirer Ava Labs Founder & CEO Justin Slaughter Paradigm Policy Director Corey Then Circle Vice President, Global Policy Adam Zarazinski Inca Digital CEO Jeffery Zhang Assistant Professor of Law, University of Michigan Law School

Cybersecurity Subcommittee (Cyber) Member Appointments:

Cyber Member Firm Title Timothy Gallagher (Co-Chair) Nardello & Co. Managing Director, Digital Investigations & Cyber Defense, Chief Security Officer Dan Guido (Co-Chair) Trail of Bits Co-Founder & CEO Hilary Allen Professor of Law, Associate Dean for Scholarship, American University, Washington College of Law Todd Conklin U.S. Department of the Treasury Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Treasury for Office of Cybersecurity and Critical Infrastructure Protection (OCCIP) Sunil Cutinho CME Group Chief Information Officer Michael Greenwald Amazon Web Services Global Lead, Digital Assets Carole House Terranet Ventures Inc. Executive in Residence Jennifer Ilkiw ICE Futures U.S. President Justin Slaughter Paradigm Policy Director Adam Zarazinski Inca Digital CEO

Emerging and Evolving Technologies Subcommittee (Emerging Tech) Member Appointments:

Emerging Tech Member Firm Title Nicol Turner Lee (Co-Chair) The Brookings Institution Senior Fellow – Governance Studies, Director – Center for Technology Innovation Todd Smith (Co-Chair) National Futures Association Director of Centralized Data Science and Analytics Dan Awrey Professor of Law, Cornell Law School Cantrell Dumas Better Markets Director, Derivatives Policy Michael Greenwald Amazon Web Services Global Lead, Digital Assets Dan Guido Trail of Bits Co-Founder & CEO Carole House Terranet Ventures Inc. Executive in Residence Ben Milne Brale Founder & CEO Michael Panfil Environmental Defense Fund Senior Director, Lead Counsel, Climate Risk & Clean Power Francesca Rossi IBM IBM Fellow and AI Ethics Global Leader Joe Saluzzi Themis Trading Partner and Co-Founder Steve Suppan Institute for Agriculture & Trade Policy Senior Policy Analyst Corey Then Circle Vice President, Global Policy

The TAC assists the Commission in identifying and understanding the impacts and implications of technological innovation in financial services and markets. The TAC may inform the Commission’s consideration of technology-related issues in support of its mission to ensure the integrity of derivatives and commodities markets and the achievement of other public interest objectives. The TAC also may provide advice on technological investments that could support the Commission in meeting its surveillance and enforcement responsibilities.

There are five active Advisory Committees overseen by the CFTC. They were created to provide advice and recommendations to the Commission on a variety of regulatory and market issues that affect the integrity and competitiveness of U.S. markets. These committees facilitate communication between the Commission and market participants, other regulators, and academics. The views, opinions, and information expressed by the Advisory Committees are solely those of the respective Advisory Committee and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Commission, its staff, or the U.S. government.