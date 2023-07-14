BV_Trial Banner.gif
CFTC Commissioner Goldsmith Romero Announces Technology Advisory Committee (TAC) Subcommittee Co-Chairs And Member

Date 14/07/2023

Commissioner Christy Goldsmith Romero, sponsor of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s (CFTC) Technology Advisory Committee (TAC), today announced the co-chairs and members of the TAC’s three subcommittees, saying, "It is my pleasure to announce the co-chairs and members of the TAC subcommittees, including recognized technology experts in artificial intelligence, digital assets, blockchain, cloud technology, electronic trading, and cybersecurity.  Each of the subcommittee co-chairs and members is an existing member of TAC.”

 

Carole House and Dan Awrey will serve as co-chairs of the Subcommittee on Digital Assets and Blockchain Technology.  Tim Gallagher and Dan Guido will serve as co-chairs of the Subcommittee on Cybersecurity.  Nicol Turner Lee and Todd Smith will serve as co-chairs of the Subcommittee on Emerging and Evolving Technologies.

Commissioner Goldsmith Romero emphasized, “Financial markets are at the cusp of technological innovations that present complex issues and opportunities.  Through deep-dive reports and recommendations reflecting broad and diverse views of subcommittee members, the Commission will have the benefit of expert advice from different viewpoints that is necessary to keep pace with technology in our markets, while managing emerging risk, and protecting customers and market integrity.  We purposely chose subcommittee members and co-chairs from existing TAC members to aid in building a trusted environment to share expertise and recognize that different viewpoints coming together leads to better, and more lasting, advice.”

The TAC membership (including subcommittee membership) includes broad and diverse representation from market participants, financial technology providers, market infrastructure firms, other segments of financial market industries, academia, public interest organizations, think tanks, and regulatory organizations.  The full membership of each TAC subcommittee is as follows:

Digital Assets and Blockchain Technology Subcommittee (Digital Assets) Member Appointments:

Digital Assets Member

Firm

Title

Carole House (Co-Chair)

Terranet Ventures Inc.

Executive in Residence

Dan Awrey (Co-Chair)

 

Professor of Law, Cornell Law School

Nikos Andrikogiannopoulos

Metrika

Founder & CEO

Christian Catalini

Lightspark

Co-Founder & Chief Strategy Officer

Jonah Crane

Klaros Group

Partner

Sunil Cutinho

CME Group

Chief Information Officer

Cantrell Dumas

Better Markets

Director, Derivatives Policy

Michael Greenwald

Amazon Web Services

Global Lead, Digital Assets

Dan Guido

Trail of Bits

Co-Founder & CEO

Jill Gunter

Espresso Systems

Chief Strategy Officer

Stanley Guzik

S&P Global Commodity Insights

Chief Technology Officer

Ben Milne

Brale

Founder & CEO

John Palmer

Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

Representative

Ari Redbord

TRM Labs

Head of Legal and Government Affairs

Michael Shaulov

Fireblocks

CEO

Emin Gün Sirer

Ava Labs

Founder & CEO

Justin Slaughter

Paradigm

Policy Director

Corey Then

Circle

Vice President, Global Policy

Adam Zarazinski

Inca Digital

CEO

Jeffery Zhang

 

Assistant Professor of Law, University of Michigan Law School

Cybersecurity Subcommittee (Cyber) Member Appointments:

Cyber Member

Firm

Title

Timothy Gallagher (Co-Chair)

Nardello & Co.

Managing Director, Digital Investigations & Cyber Defense, Chief Security Officer

Dan Guido (Co-Chair)

Trail of Bits

Co-Founder & CEO

Hilary Allen

 

Professor of Law, Associate Dean for Scholarship, American University, Washington College of Law

Todd Conklin

U.S. Department of the Treasury

Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Treasury for Office of Cybersecurity and Critical Infrastructure Protection (OCCIP)

Sunil Cutinho

CME Group

Chief Information Officer

Michael Greenwald

Amazon Web Services

Global Lead, Digital Assets

Carole House

Terranet Ventures Inc.

Executive in Residence

Jennifer Ilkiw

ICE Futures U.S.

President

Justin Slaughter

Paradigm

Policy Director

Adam Zarazinski

Inca Digital

CEO

Emerging and Evolving Technologies Subcommittee (Emerging Tech) Member Appointments:

Emerging Tech Member

Firm

Title

Nicol Turner Lee (Co-Chair)

The Brookings Institution

Senior Fellow – Governance Studies, Director – Center for Technology Innovation

Todd Smith (Co-Chair)

National Futures Association

Director of Centralized Data Science and Analytics

Dan Awrey

 

Professor of Law, Cornell Law School

Cantrell Dumas

Better Markets

Director, Derivatives Policy

Michael Greenwald

Amazon Web Services

Global Lead, Digital Assets

Dan Guido

Trail of Bits

Co-Founder & CEO

Carole House

Terranet Ventures Inc.

Executive in Residence

Ben Milne

Brale

Founder & CEO

Michael Panfil

Environmental Defense Fund

Senior Director, Lead Counsel, Climate Risk & Clean Power

Francesca Rossi

IBM

IBM Fellow and AI Ethics Global Leader

Joe Saluzzi

Themis Trading

Partner and Co-Founder

Steve Suppan

Institute for Agriculture & Trade Policy

Senior Policy Analyst

Corey Then

Circle

Vice President, Global Policy

The TAC assists the Commission in identifying and understanding the impacts and implications of technological innovation in financial services and markets.  The TAC may inform the Commission’s consideration of technology-related issues in support of its mission to ensure the integrity of derivatives and commodities markets and the achievement of other public interest objectives.  The TAC also may provide advice on technological investments that could support the Commission in meeting its surveillance and enforcement responsibilities.

There are five active Advisory Committees overseen by the CFTC.  They were created to provide advice and recommendations to the Commission on a variety of regulatory and market issues that affect the integrity and competitiveness of U.S. markets.  These committees facilitate communication between the Commission and market participants, other regulators, and academics.  The views, opinions, and information expressed by the Advisory Committees are solely those of the respective Advisory Committee and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Commission, its staff, or the U.S. government.

