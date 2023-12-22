CFTC Commissioner Goldsmith Romero Announces January 8, 2024 Technology Advisory Committee Meeting

Commissioner Christy Goldsmith Romero, sponsor of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s (CFTC) Technology Advisory Committee (TAC), today announced the TAC will hold a meeting on January 8, 2024. The meeting will take place from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. (EST) at the CFTC’s Washington, D.C. headquarters. The public will be able to watch the live meeting via webcast at CFTC.gov.

At this meeting, the TAC will continue its discussion of issues relating to digital assets and blockchain technology, cybersecurity, and emerging and evolving technologies.

A detailed agenda will be forthcoming as the meeting date approaches. For agenda updates and more information about this advisory committee, including its members, visit TAC.

What: Technology Advisory Committee Meeting Location (In-person/virtual): Commodity Futures Trading Commission

Three Lafayette Centre

1155 21st Street NW

Washington, DC 20581 *Virtual instructions below When: Monday, January 8, 2024

12:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. (EDT)

Viewing/Listening Instructions: To access the live meeting feed, use the dial-in numbers below or stream on CFTC.gov. A live feed can also be streamed through the CFTC’s YouTube channel. Call-in participants should be prepared to provide their first name, last name, and affiliation, if applicable. Materials presented at the meeting, if any, will be made on CFTC.gov.

Instructions: Domestic Toll-Free:

Domestic Toll Numbers: 1 833 568 8864 or 1 833 435 1820

+1 669 254 5252, +1 646 964 1167, +1 646 828 7666, +1 551 285 1373, +1 669 216 1590, +1 415 449 4000 International Numbers: International Numbers Webinar ID: Passcode: 161 668 0789

339674

Public Comments

The public may submit comments in connection with the meeting, identified by “Technology Advisory Committee” by January 15, 2024. Follow the instructions for submitting comments through the CFTC Comments Online process. Statements submitted in connection with the committee meeting will be made available to the public, including publication on CFTC.gov. If you are unable to submit comments online, contact Anthony Biagioli, TAC Designated Federal Officer (TAC@cftc.gov), to discuss alternate means of submitting your comments.

There are five active Advisory Committees overseen by the CFTC. They were created to provide advice and recommendations to the Commission on a variety of regulatory and market issues that affect the integrity and competitiveness of U.S. markets. These Advisory Committees facilitate communication between the Commission and market participants, other regulators, and academics. The views, opinions, and information expressed by the Advisory Committees are solely those of the respective Advisory Committee and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Commission, its staff, or the U.S. government.

