CFTC Commissioner Goldsmith Romero Announces Agenda For July 18, 2023 Technology Advisory Committee Meeting Addressing Responsible Artificial Intelligence, Decentralized Finance, (including DAOs), And Cyber Resilience

Commissioner Christy Goldsmith Romero, sponsor of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s (CFTC) Technology Advisory Committee (TAC), today announced a detailed agenda for the TAC’s July 18, 2023 meeting at the CFTC’s headquarters. At that meeting, the TAC will discuss and hear presentations regarding: responsible use of artificial intelligence (AI) in regulated financial services; a deep-dive exploration of regulatory issues facing decentralized finance (DeFi), including decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) and the CFTC’s Ooki DAO case; and cyber resilience for financial markets. A detailed agenda is below and available here.

"With AI at the forefront of public discussion, significant movements in digital asset markets to DeFi after the collapse of centralized exchanges, and escalated cyber threats, I look forward to presentations and discussion from recognized technology experts who serve on the TAC,” said Commissioner Goldsmith Romero. “It is important for the Commission to keep pace with technology on these cutting edge issues, especially as Congress, other federal regulators, and the Commission consider policies on these technology issues. That requires advice from technology experts with diverse viewpoints, and I appreciate the service of all of the TAC members.”

The full agenda for the TAC’s July 18 meeting is as follows:

Technology Advisory Committee

Tuesday, July 18, 2023

12:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. (ET)

CFTC Headquarters (Conference Center)

Three Lafayette Center

1155 21st Street, N.W.

Washington, D.C. 20581

12:00 p.m. ET Opening Remarks of Commissioner Goldsmith Romero & Others

12:30 p.m. ET Subcommittee Chair Introductions

12:40 p.m. ET Responsible Use of AI in Regulated Financial Services

12:40 p.m. ET

AI Accountability Policy Request for Comment

Presentation:

Travis Hall, Acting Deputy Associate Administrator, National Telecommunications and Information Administration

12:55 p.m. ET

Responsible AI

Presentation:

Nicol Turner Lee, Senior Fellow in Governance Studies and Director of the Center for Technology Innovation, The Brookings Institution

1:05 p.m. ET

Viewpoints: Discussion of the Technology Advisory Committee

1:25 p.m. ET

An Impact Assessment of the Proliferation of AI Cybersecurity Capabilities on Financial Security

Presentation:

Dan Guido, Co-Founder & CEO, Trail of Bits

1:35 p.m. ET

Viewpoints: Discussion of the Technology Advisory Committee

1:50 p.m. ET Break

2:05 p.m. ET Regulatory Issues for DeFi, Including DAOs

2:05 p.m. ET

Enforcement Case Study: Ooki DAO

Presentation:

Anthony Biagioli, Special Counsel to the Director, Division of Enforcement, CFTC

2:10 p.m. ET

Extent of Decentralization and Models of Governance in DeFi

Presentation:

Ben Milne, Founder & CEO, Brale Inc.

Justin Slaughter, Policy Director, Paradigm

2:25 p.m. ET

Viewpoints: Discussion of the Technology Advisory Committee

2:45 p.m. ET

Stability and Security Challenges and Regulatory Implications for Crypto

Presentation:

Dr. Dan Awrey, Professor of Law, Cornell Law School

2:55 p.m. ET

Viewpoints: Discussion of the Technology Advisory Committee

3:10 p.m. ET Cyber Resilience for Financial Markets

3:10 p.m. ET

Third-Party Relationships: Interagency Guidance on Risk Management

Presentation:

Kevin Greenfield, Deputy Comptroller for Operational Risk Policy, Office of the Comptroller of the Currency

3:25 p.m. ET

Challenges with Understanding Cybersecurity Risk and Implications for Operational Risk Regulation

Presentation:

Hilary Allen, Professor of Law, American University Washington College of Law

Timothy Gallagher, Managing Director, Digital Investigations & Cyber Defense, Chief Security Officer, Nardello & Co.

3:40 p.m. ET

Viewpoints: Discussion of the Technology Advisory Committee

4:00 p.m. ET

State of Financial Sector Defense and Collaboration to Combat Cyber Threats

Presentation:

Steven Silberstein, Financial Services Information Sharing and Analysis Center

4:15 p.m. ET

Viewpoints: Discussion of the Technology Advisory Committee

4:30 p.m. ET Closing Remarks and Adjourn

Viewing/Listening Instructions: To access the live meeting feed, use the dial-in numbers below or stream on cftc.gov. A live feed can also be streamed through the CFTC’s YouTube channel. Call-in participants should be prepared to provide their first name, last name, and affiliation, if applicable. Materials presented at the meeting, if any, will be made on cftc.gov.

Instructions Domestic Toll-Free Numbers: Domestic Toll Numbers: 1 833 568 8864 (Toll Free), or 1 833 435 1820 +1 669 254 5252, +1 646 964 1167, +1 646 828 7666, +1 551 285 1373, +1 669 216 1590, +1 415 449 4000 International Numbers: Will be posted on the CFTC’s website, https://www.cftc.gov, on the page for the meeting, under Related Links. Webinar ID: Passcode: 161 823 4274 180834

Public Comments

The public may submit comments in connection with the meeting, identified by “Technology Advisory Committee” by July 25, 2023. Follow the instructions for submitting comments through the CFTC Comments Online process. Statements submitted in connection with the committee meeting will be made available to the public, including publication on cftc.gov. If you are unable to submit comments online, contact Anthony Biagioli, TAC Designated Federal Officer (TAC@cftc.gov), to discuss alternate means of submitting your comments.

The meeting agenda may change to accommodate other Committee priorities. For agenda updates and more information about this advisory committee, including its members, visit TAC.

People requiring special accommodations to attend the meeting because of a disability should notify Anthony Biagioli, TAC Designated Federal Officer (TAC@cftc.gov).

There are five Advisory Committees overseen by the CFTC and sponsored by CFTC Commissioners. They were created to provide advice and recommendations to the Commission on a variety of regulatory and market issues that affect the integrity, safety and soundness, and competitiveness of U.S. markets. The views, opinions, and information expressed by each advisory committee are solely those of the committee and its members and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Commission, its staff, or the U.S. government.

