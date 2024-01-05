CFTC Commissioner Goldsmith Romero Announces Agenda For January 8 Technology Advisory Committee Meeting On Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, Decentralized Finance

Commissioner Christy Goldsmith Romero, sponsor of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s Technology Advisory Committee (TAC), today announced a detailed agenda for the TAC’s live-streamed January 8, 2024 public meeting at the CFTC’s headquarters.

“Debate around issues of emerging technology for financial markets is enhanced by the Commission’s engagement with the broad and diverse group of technology experts who serve on the TAC, and I am grateful for their service,” said CFTC Commissioner Goldsmith Romero. “Technology issues are critically important. Artificial intelligence can be transformative, but only if implemented responsibly, in a way that protects customers and markets from harm. Cybersecurity risks continue to be an area that keeps people up at night, and requires constant vigilance. I am also very grateful for the Subcommittee’s work to study decentralized finance, an area where greater understanding will better inform policy decisions.”

The full agenda for the TAC’s January 8 meeting is as follows:

Technology Advisory Committee

Monday, January 8, 2024

12:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. (ET)

CFTC Headquarters (Conference Center)

Three Lafayette Center

1155 21st Street, N.W.

Washington, D.C. 20581

12.30pm ET Opening Remarks 12.50pm ET White House Executive Order on the Safe, Secure, and Trustworthy Development and Use of Artificial Intelligence Presentation: Elizabeth Kelly, Special Assistant to the President for Economic Policy, White House National Economic Council 1.20pm ET Discussion 1.35pm ET U.S. Government Efforts to Modernize Federal Cyber Defenses Presentation: Mitch Herckis, Branch Director for Federal Cybersecurity, Office of the Federal CIO, White House 1.55pm ET Discussion 2.10pm ET Understanding the Implication of Artificial Intelligence on Financial Markets Presentation: Michael Wellman, Lynn A. Conway Professor of Computer Science & Engineering, University of Michigan 2.30pm ET Discussion 2.45pm ET Break 2.55pm ET Presentation by the Subcommittee on Digital Assets and Blockchain Technology on study of Decentralized Finance Followed by discussion 4.25pm ET Closing Remarks and Adjourn

Viewing/Listening Instructions: To access the live meeting feed, use the dial-in numbers below or stream on CFTC.gov. A live feed can also be streamed through the CFTC’s YouTube channel. Call-in participants should be prepared to provide their first name, last name, and affiliation, if applicable. Materials presented at the meeting, if any, will be made on CFTC.gov.

Instructions Domestic Toll-Free Numbers: 1 833 568 8864 (Toll Free), or 1 833 435 1820 Domestic Toll Numbers: +1 669 254 5252, +1 646 964 1167, +1 646 828 7666, +1 551 285 1373, +1 669 216 1590, +1 415 449 4000 International Numbers: International Numbers Webinar ID: 161 668 0789 Passcode: 339674

Public Comments

The public may submit comments in connection with the meeting, identified by “Technology Advisory Committee” by January 15, 2024. Follow the instructions for submitting comments through the CFTC Comments Online process. Statements submitted in connection with the committee meeting will be made available to the public, including publication on CFTC.gov. If you are unable to submit comments online, contact Anthony Biagioli, TAC Designated Federal Officer (TAC@cftc.gov), to discuss alternate means of submitting your comments.

The meeting agenda may change to accommodate other committee priorities. For agenda updates and more information about this advisory committee, including its members, visit TAC.

People requiring special accommodations to attend the meeting because of a disability should notify Anthony Biagioli, TAC Designated Federal Officer (TAC@cftc.gov).

There are five Advisory Committees overseen by the CFTC and sponsored by CFTC Commissioners. They were created to provide advice and recommendations to the Commission on a variety of regulatory and market issues that affect the integrity, safety and soundness, and competitiveness of U.S. markets. The views, opinions, and information expressed by each advisory committee are solely those of the committee and its members and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Commission, its staff, or the U.S. government.

