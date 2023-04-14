CFTC Commissioner Christy Goldsmith Romero Announces Yevgeny Shrago As Senior Counsel And Policy Advisor

Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Commissioner Christy Goldsmith Romero announced that Yevgeny Shrago will serve as her Senior Counsel and Policy Advisor.

“I am very excited to have Yevgeny on the team. Yevgeny has tremendous experience protecting consumers and advancing the safety, transparency, and integrity of our financial markets,” said Commissioner Goldsmith Romero. “In his important roles at the White House, Department of the Treasury, and Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, he has always put the public interest first, where it should be” she added.

“I am looking forward, in particular, to Yevgeny’s continued leadership in bringing attention to the financial risks posed by climate change,” Commissioner Goldsmith Romero emphasized. “Yevgeny’s advice will be instrumental in finding thoughtful ways to promote market resilience to climate-related financial risks, which is an urgent priority for my office.”

“Since her confirmation one year ago, Commissioner Goldsmith Romero has distinguished herself as a thought-leader whose practical proposals have laid the groundwork for change,” said Mr. Shrago. “Among her many accomplishments, Commissioner Goldsmith Romero has positioned the CFTC as a critical player in promoting market resilience to climate-related risk. I am honored to have the chance to help her advance that critical work as well as support her ambitious agenda to protect consumers and market integrity in a host of other areas.”

Background

Prior to joining Commissioner Goldsmith Romero’s office, Yevgeny spent years in public service, serving in legal roles at the White House, the Department of the Treasury, and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB). At the White House, Yevgeny was a deputy associate counsel in the Presidential Personnel Office, where he vetted nearly 50 candidates for appointments during the Obama Administration. At Treasury, Yevgeny served in the General Counsel’s office, advising the Domestic Finance office on issues related to the Financial Stability Oversight Council, insurance markets, consumer policy, and protecting retiree pensions. At the CFPB, Yevgeny served on a team focused on the oversight of mortgage servicers, helping to implement new regulations developed under the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act.

Yevgeny will be joining the CFTC immediately after serving as a Policy Director at Public Citizen, a nonprofit consumer advocacy organization that champions the public interest. As the Policy Director for Public Citizen’s Climate Program, he developed recommendations for mitigating climate-related financial risk and advancing environmental justice within the authority of financial regulators, often writing and submitting comments on behalf of coalitions of public interest groups. During this time, he also served as a member of New York State’s Consumer Protection Advisory Council. He previously worked as a Project Leader at the Boston Consulting Group, primarily serving clients in the travel and logistics industries.

Yevgeny received his Juris Doctorate from Harvard Law School, cum laude. He graduated from the University of Michigan where he received his Bachelor of Arts in Economics and Philosophy, magna cum laude. During college, he served as an intern in the Office of Senator Chuck Schumer. He is a member of Phi Beta Kappa. His hometown is Rochester, New York.