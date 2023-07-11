CFTC Commissioner Christy Goldsmith Romero Announces Scott Lee As Senior Counsel And Policy Advisor

Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Commissioner Christy Goldsmith Romero announced today that Scott Lee will serve as her Senior Counsel and Policy Advisor.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Scott back to the CFTC after his work at the SEC and House Financial Services,” said Commissioner Goldsmith Romero. “Scott is a seasoned market regulator with deep expertise in the regulation of financial instruments, financial institutions and intermediaries, and market infrastructure,” she added. “With derivatives markets at the center of our economy, Scott’s decade of regulatory experience will help guide me in ensuring that markets work well and in promoting market resilience to emerging risk.”

Commissioner Goldsmith Romero emphasized, “I have been particularly impressed by his focus on retail investor protections. That focus combined with his experience with digital assets at the CFTC, SEC, and House Financial Services, will be key in identifying much-needed customer protections and financial stability measures. It will also aid me in sponsoring the Technology Advisory Committee, which stands at the center of regulatory law, policy, and technology.”

“From her time at the SEC, to her role as SIGTARP’s Special Inspector General, Commissioner Goldsmith Romero has a proven track record of fighting for investor and customer protections,” said Mr. Lee. “She is a thoughtful leader with a no-nonsense and practical approach to ensuring the integrity of our financial markets, and that these markets function efficiently so that our economy continues to be resilient, vibrant, and the best in the world. It is an honor to support her efforts to drive forth the vision of making the CFTC the global standard for derivatives regulation, especially as it relates to financial innovation, digital assets, and other technology.”

Scott rejoins the CFTC from the Securities and Exchange Commission where he worked in the Division of Investment Management. In that role, among other things, Scott worked to protect retail investors through the analysis and review of registration statements for full and fair disclosure. He also worked on rulemakings, shareholder proposals, and promoted transparency. While at the SEC, he was detailed to the U.S. House Committee on Financial Services where he worked on the Subcommittee on Investor Protection, Entrepreneurship and Capital Markets. He advised on securities and financial markets, cryptocurrency, expanding access to the financial system, and how technology is reshaping the financial system. He worked on a number of hearings related to digital assets and the future of finance, oversight of exchanges, bond ratings, and risk in U.S. and global financial markets.

Scott has spent 11 years in public service, serving in legal roles at the SEC, CFTC, and as counsel to Congresswoman Mazie Hirono. At the CFTC, he served for seven years in the Office of Chief Counsel, Division of Swap Dealer and Intermediary Oversight, now known as the Markets Participants Division. In that role, he engaged with digital asset platforms and service providers, interacted with foreign regulators to ensure that their registrants are compliant with CFTC regulations, and represented the CFTC at anti-money laundering meetings with other federal agencies.

Prior to his public service, Scott served as regulatory litigation counsel at Credit Suisse where he conducted internal investigations and worked on matters before the CFTC, SEC, NFA, and FINRA. Prior to that, he worked for five years at FINRA in the Market Regulation Department. While in school, he served as a law clerk in the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office where he first chaired 11 trials.

Scott received his LLM in Securities and Financial Regulation from the Georgetown University Law Center. He received his Juris Doctorate from American University. He graduated from the University of Southern California where he received his Bachelor of Science, Public Policy and Management. His hometown is Alhambra, California.