CFTC Charges Four Entities For Failing To Register As FCMs

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission filed charges against four entities for failing to register as futures commission merchants. Each complaint seeks an order directing the entities to cease and desist from committing violations of the Commodity Exchange Act and CFTC regulations as charged.

The four entities charged are:

cryptoiminerstrade.com allegedly based in New York and Los Angeles, claims to offer binary options based off the value of commodities like foreign currencies and cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin. It claims to be “one of the leading platforms in the U.S. offering binary options, Forex and spreads.” It touts its ability to handle customer funds and further claims that it is regulated by the CFTC.

Expert Stocks Zone allegedly based in New York, claims to offer binary options based off the value of commodities like foreign currencies and cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin. It claims to be “one of the leading platforms in the U.S. offering binary options, Forex and spreads.” It touts its ability to handle customer funds and claims that its “first priority is the security of our clients’ funds,” for which it has received awards. It further claims that it is regulated by the CFTC.

FalconForexBot allegedly based in New York and Beaumont, Texas, claims to offer binary options based off the value of commodities like foreign currencies and cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin. It claims to be “one of the leading platforms in the U.S. offering binary options, Forex and spreads” and describes itself as a “a true opportunity to earn on cryptocurrency/binary.” It touts its ability to handle customer funds and claims that its “first priority is the security of our clients’ funds,” for which it has received awards. It further claims that it is regulated by the CFTC.

swiftminingexpert.com allegedly based in New York and Los Angeles, claims to offer binary options based off the value of commodities like foreign currencies and cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin. It claims to be “one of the leading platforms in the U.S. offering binary options, Forex and spreads.” It touts its ability to handle customer funds and further claims that it is regulated by the CFTC.

The CFTC strongly urges the public to verify a company’s CFTC registration before committing funds. If an entity is unregistered, a customer should be wary of providing funds to that entity. A company’s registration status can be found using NFA BASIC.

The Division of Enforcement staff responsible for this case are Leslie R. Kan, Michael Geiser, Elizabeth C. Brennan, David W. Oakland, Lara Turcik, K. Brent Tomer, Lenel Hickson Jr., and Manal M. Sultan.

RELATED LINKS