CFTC Chairman Behnam To Deliver Remarks, Participate In A Fireside Chat At The Brookings Institution

|
WHAT:
|
Chairman Rostin Behnam will deliver remarks and participate in a fireside chat, “Commodity derivatives regulation: Where do we go from here?” at the Brookings Institution.
|
WHEN:
|
Wednesday, January 8, 2025
|
WHERE:
|
The Brookings Institution - Falk Auditorium
Additional information: Commodity derivatives regulation: Where do we go from here? | Brookings
Date 31/12/2024