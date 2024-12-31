Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

CFTC Chairman Behnam To Deliver Remarks, Participate In A Fireside Chat At The Brookings Institution

Date 31/12/2024

WHAT:

Chairman Rostin Behnam will deliver remarks and participate in a fireside chat, “Commodity derivatives regulation: Where do we go from here?” at the Brookings Institution.

WHEN:

Wednesday, January 8, 2025
10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. (EST)

WHERE:

The Brookings Institution - Falk Auditorium
1775 Massachusetts Ave. NW
Washington, DC 20036

Additional information: Commodity derivatives regulation: Where do we go from here? | Brookings
