CFTC Chairman Behnam To Deliver Remarks And Participate In A Fireside Chat At The Commodity Markets Council’s State Of The Industry Conference 2023

WHAT:
Chairman Rostin Behnam will deliver remarks and participate in a fireside chat at the Commodity Markets Council’s State of the Industry Conference 2023.
WHEN:
Monday, January 23, 2023
WHERE:
Fort Lauderdale Marriott Harbor
More Information here: https://www.commoditymkts.org/events/state-of-the-industry-2023/
Date 11/01/2023