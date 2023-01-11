BV_Trial Banner.gif
CFTC Chairman Behnam To Deliver Remarks And Participate In A Fireside Chat At The Commodity Markets Council’s State Of The Industry Conference 2023

Date 11/01/2023

WHAT:

Chairman Rostin Behnam will deliver remarks and participate in a fireside chat at the Commodity Markets Council’s State of the Industry Conference 2023.

WHEN:

Monday, January 23, 2023
12:15 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. (EST)

WHERE:

 

Fort Lauderdale Marriott Harbor
3030 Holiday Drive
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316

More Information here: https://www.commoditymkts.org/events/state-of-the-industry-2023/
