CFTC Chairman Behnam Designates Ted Kaouk As The CFTC’s First Chief Artificial Intelligence Office

Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chairman Rostin Behnam today announced the designation of Dr. Ted Kaouk as the agency’s first Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer. Dr. Kaouk currently serves as the CFTC’s Chief Data Officer and Director of the Division of Data. In this newly expanded role as the CFTC’s Chief Data & Artificial Intelligence Officer, Dr. Kaouk will be responsible for leading the development of the CFTC’s enterprise data and artificial intelligence strategy to further integrate CFTC’s ongoing efforts to advance its data-driven capabilities.

“Enhanced data analytics and artificial intelligence have the potential to transform the CFTC’s long-term capabilities for oversight, surveillance, and enforcement in the derivatives markets. As one of my top priorities, the CFTC has been deeply engaged in efforts to deploy an enterprise data and artificial intelligence strategy to modernize staff skillsets, instill a data-driven culture, and begin to leverage the efficiencies of AI as an innovative financial markets regulator,” said Chairman Rostin Behnam. “Ted has the requisite technical and leadership experience needed to lead and implement the CFTC’s data and AI roadmap at this critical stage to achieve the best outcomes for the CFTC and those it serves.”

Before joining the CFTC in December of 2023, Dr. Kaouk served as the Chief Data Officer and Responsible Official for AI at the Office of Personnel Management (OPM), where he was responsible for developing the agency’s first federal government-wide human capital data strategy and data products. Prior to joining OPM, Dr. Kaouk was the Chief Data Officer at the U.S. Department of Agriculture, where he was responsible for establishing the agency’s first enterprise data analytics and AI platform and a data strategy to improve organizational decision-making and outcomes for citizens. Dr. Kaouk served as the first Chair of the Federal Chief Data Officers Council from its inception in 2020 until January 2024.

Dr. Kaouk began his career as a surface warfare officer in the United States Navy. Dr. Kaouk earned a bachelor’s degree from the U.S. Naval Academy, a master’s degree from the University of Virginia, and a PhD from the University of Maryland, College Park.