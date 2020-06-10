CFTC Assumes Key Role On IOSCO Board Leadership

On Tuesday, June 9, 2020, the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) announced the election and immediate appointment of CFTC Chairman Heath P. Tarbert as IOSCO Board Vice Chair for the term 2020-2022. Chairman Tarbert is the first CFTC Chairman to be elected to join the leadership of the IOSCO Board since the international standard setting body was established in 1983.
“At the CFTC, we strive each day to be the global standard for sound derivatives regulation,” said Chairman Tarbert. “I am honored to serve as Vice Chair on IOSCO’s Board, and I look forward to working with my counterparts to foster international cooperation and further IOSCO’s important work of promoting financial stability, market integrity, and investor protection.”
Since first becoming an associate member of IOSCO in 1988, and then subsequently an ordinary member in 2013, the CFTC has been an active participant in the international body.
About IOSCO
IOSCO is the leading international policy forum for securities regulators and is recognized as the global standard setter for securities regulation. The organization's membership regulates more than 95% of the world's securities markets in more than 115 jurisdictions and it continues to expand. More information about IOSCO can be found here.