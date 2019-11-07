CFTC Approves Transfer Of trueEX LLC Swap Execution Registration To Tassat Derivatives LLC

The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission issued an order on November 6, 2019, approving the transfer of the trueEX LLC swap execution facility (SEF) registration to Tassat Derivatives LLC. Tassat is a Delaware limited liability company located in New York City. trueEX was granted registration as a SEF by the CFTC on January 22, 2016. [See Press Release No. 7313-16]
trueEX and Tassat met the requirement for transferring a SEF registration by demonstrating that Tassat will be in compliance with provisions of the Commodity Exchange Act and CFTC regulations applicable to SEFs after the registration is transferred. There are currently 19 registered SEFs, including Tassat.