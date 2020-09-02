CFTC Approves LedgerX, LLC To Clear Fully-Collateralized Futures And Options On Futures

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission today announced it has approved an Amended Order of Registration for LedgerX, LLC to clear additional products, subject to the terms and conditions specified in the order, as a derivatives clearing organization under the Commodity Exchange Act.
Under the amended order, LedgerX is authorized to provide clearing services for fully-collateralized futures and options on futures in addition to the previously authorized swaps, and will no longer be limited to clearing digital currency products.
LedgerX, a Delaware limited liability company located in New York City, is also registered with the CFTC as a designated contract market and swap execution facility.