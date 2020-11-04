CFTC Approves Eris Clearing, LLC To Clear Fully-Collateralized Swaps

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission today announced it has approved an Amended Order of Registration for Eris Clearing, LLC, located in Chicago, Ill., to clear additional products, subject to the terms and conditions specified in the order, as a derivatives clearing organization under the Commodity Exchange Act.
Under the amended order, Eris Clearing is authorized to provide clearing services for fully-collateralized swaps in addition to the previously authorized futures, and will no longer be limited to clearing virtual currency products.
Eris Clearing’s parent company, Eris Exchange, LLC, is registered with the CFTC as a designated contract market.