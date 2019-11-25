CFTC Approves Amendments Simplifying Rules For Asset Managers At November 25 Open Meeting

Today, at an open meeting, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission approved amendments to Part 4 that will harmonize CFTC and SEC regulations for asset managers.
Final Amendments to Part 4: Registration and Compliance Requirements for Commodity Pool Operators and Commodity Trading Advisors
On a 4-1 vote, the Commission approved amendments to Rules 4.7, 4.13, and 4.14 (Codification of Relief for Family Offices and Relief Related to the JOBS Act), that will exempt certain commodity pool operators (CPOs) meeting the definition of “Family Office” from certain registration requirements.
Also, the Commission unanimously approved amendments to Rules 4.5 and 4.27 (Updating Exclusions and Adding Reporting Relief), that will exempt certain commodity trading advisors and CPOs from certain registration requirements that previously received exemptions on an ad hoc basis through the form of no-action letters.
