CFTC Announces Trade Execution Requirement For Certain SOFR And SONIA OIS - TW SEF LLC’s Made-Available-To-Trade Determination Approved

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission today announced the approval of a made-available-to-trade (MAT) determination submitted by TW SEF LLC for certain U.S. Dollar (USD) Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR) overnight index swaps (OIS) and Pound Sterling (GBP) Sterling Overnight Index Average (SONIA) OIS.

Under CFTC regulations, the swaps subject to the MAT determination will become subject to the trade execution requirement, under section 2(h)(8) of the Commodity Exchange Act (CEA), 30 days after Commission approval, on August 5. All transactions involving swaps subject to the trade execution requirement must be executed on a registered swap execution facility (SEF), designated contract market, or a SEF the CFTC has exempted from registration under CEA section 5h(g).

