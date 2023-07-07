BV_Trial Banner.gif
CFTC Announces Trade Execution Requirement For Certain SOFR And SONIA OIS - TW SEF LLC’s Made-Available-To-Trade Determination Approved

Date 07/07/2023

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission today announced the approval of a made-available-to-trade (MAT) determination submitted by TW SEF LLC for certain U.S. Dollar (USD) Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR) overnight index swaps (OIS) and Pound Sterling (GBP) Sterling Overnight Index Average (SONIA) OIS.

 

Under CFTC regulations, the swaps subject to the MAT determination will become subject to the trade execution requirement, under section 2(h)(8) of the Commodity Exchange Act (CEA), 30 days after Commission approval, on August 5. All transactions involving swaps subject to the trade execution requirement must be executed on a registered swap execution facility (SEF), designated contract market, or a SEF the CFTC has exempted from registration under CEA section 5h(g).

For additional information contact Roger Smith, Associate Chief Counsel, Division of Market Oversight (DMO), at (202) 418-5344 or rsmith@cftc.gov; Chris Goodman, Economist, DMO, at (202) 418-5616 or cgoodman@cftc.gov; or Nora Flood, Chief Counsel, DMO, at (202) 418-6059 or nflood@cftc.gov.

Specification

 

 

Overnight Index Swap Class (OIS)

 

 

Currency

 

 

USD

 

 

GBP

 

 

Floating Rate Indices

 

 

SOFR

 

 

SOFR

 

 

SOFR

 

 

SONIA

 

 

SONIA

 

 

Trade Start Type

 

 

Spot Starting (T+2)

 

 

IMM Start Date (next two IMM dates)

 

 

IMM Start Date (next two IMM dates)

 

 

Spot Starting (T+0)

 

 

IMM Start Date (next two IMM dates)

 

 

Optionality

 

 

No

 

 

No

 

 

No

 

 

No

 

 

No

 

 

Fixed Leg

 

 

Payment Frequency

 

 

Annual

 

 

Annual

 

 

Annual

 

 

Annual

 

 

Annual

 

 

Day Count Convention

 

 

ACT/360

 

 

ACT/360

 

 

ACT/360

 

 

ACT/ 365.FIXED

 

 

ACT/ 365.FIXED

 

 

Business Calendars

 

 

New York/USNY

 

 

New York/USNY

 

 

New York/USNY

 

 

London/GBLO

 

 

London/GBLO

 

 

Payment Lag

 

 

2 Days

 

 

2 Days

 

 

2 Days

 

 

0 Days

 

 

0 Days

 

 

Floating Leg

 

 

Payment/ Reset Frequency

 

 

Annual

 

 

Annual

 

 

Annual

 

 

Annual

 

 

Annual

 

 

Day Count Convention

 

 

ACT/360

 

 

ACT/360

 

 

ACT/360

 

 

ACT/ 365.FIXED

 

 

ACT/ 365.FIXED

 

 

Business Calendars

 

 

New York/USNY

 

 

New York/USNY

 

 

New York/USNY

 

 

London/GBLO

 

 

London/GBLO

 

 

Payment Lag

 

 

2 Days

 

 

2 Days

 

 

2 Days

 

 

0 Days

 

 

0 Days

 

 

Fixing Calendars

 

 

US Government Securities/ USGS

 

 

US Government Securities/ USGS

 

 

US Government Securities/ USGS

 

 

London/GBLO

 

 

London/GBLO

 

 

Fixing Offset

 

 

0 Days

 

 

0 Days

 

 

0 Days

 

 

0 Days

 

 

0 Days

 

 

Dual Currencies

 

 

No

 

 

No

 

 

No

 

 

No

 

 

No

 

 

Notional

 

 

Fixed Notional

 

 

Fixed Notional

 

 

Fixed Notional

 

 

Fixed Notional

 

 

Fixed Notional

 

 

Fixed Rate

 

 

Par

 

 

Par

 

 

Standard Coupon

 

 

Par

 

 

Par

 

 

Tenors

 

 

2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 10, 12, 15, 20, 30 Years

 

 

2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 10, 12, 15, 20, 30 Years (Standard and IMM end/roll date convention)

 

 

1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 10, 15, 20, 30 Years (Standard end/roll date conventions)

 

 

1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 12, 15, 20, 25, 30 Years

 

 

1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 12, 15, 20, 25, 30 Years (Standard and IMM end/roll date convention)
