CFTC Announces Finalization Of 2020-2024 Strategic Plan

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission today announced the finalization of the agency’s 2020-2024 Strategic Plan. The plan was unanimously approved by the Commission in May and was subject to a 30-day comment period that ended in June.
“This is a bipartisan, consensus plan that can stand the test of time,” said CFTC Chairman Heath P. Tarbert. “I am proud of the hard work that went into developing the plan and the unanimous support it ultimately received. It will guide the last of the CFTC’s unfinished business to completion and better position the agency to tackle the unwritten future.”
The strategic plan calls on the CFTC to focus its work on five strategic goals, each with clearly defined objectives:
- Strengthening the resilience and integrity of our derivatives markets while fostering their vibrancy;
- Regulating the derivatives markets to promote the interests of all Americans;
- Encouraging innovation and enhancing the regulatory experience for market participants at home and abroad;
- Being tough on those who break the rules; and
- Focusing on our unique mission and improving our operational effectiveness.
“I am particularly pleased that unlike previous strategic plans that spanned many dozens of pages, we fit our vision for the CFTC on less than ten,” added Chairman Tarbert. “This does not make the plan any less serious. To the contrary, it gives the CFTC the additional focus to move forward not just for the next four years, but perhaps for the next ten or beyond.”
The final 2020-2024 Strategic Plan is available here.