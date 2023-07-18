CFTC Announces Agenda For The July 19 Voluntary Carbon Markets Convening

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chairman Rostin Behnam today released the agenda for the second voluntary carbon markets convening that will be held on July 19 at 11:30 a.m. (EDT) at the CFTC's headquarters in Washington, D.C. The convening is open to the public to attend in person, by webcast at CFTC.gov, and by telephone.

The purpose of the meeting is to discuss: current trends and developments in the cash and derivatives markets for carbon credits; public sector initiatives related to carbon markets; recent private sector initiatives for high quality carbon credits; and market participants’ perspectives on how the CFTC can promote integrity for high quality carbon credit derivatives. The participants represent a wide variety of stakeholder groups in the carbon markets. [See CFTC Press Release No. 8731-23]

See the agenda with participants listed here.

What: Second Voluntary Carbon Markets Convening Location (In-person/virtual): CFTC Headquarters (Conference Center) Three Lafayette Center 1155 21st Street N.W. Washington, D.C. 20581 When: Wednesday, July 19, 2023 11:30 a.m. (EDT)

Viewing/Listening Instructions:

To access the live meeting feed, use the dial-in numbers below or stream at CFTC.gov. A live feed can also be streamed through the CFTC’s YouTube channel. Call-in participants should be prepared to provide their first name, last name, and affiliation, if applicable. Materials presented at the meeting, if any, will be made available online. Persons requiring special accommodations to attend the convening because of a disability should notify Abigail Knauff at (202) 418–5123 or aknauff@cftc.gov.

Instructions Domestic Toll-Free Numbers: Domestic Toll Numbers: 1-833-435-1820 or 1-833-568-8864 1-669-254-5252 or 1-646-828-7666 or 1-669-216-1590 or 1-551-285-1373 International Numbers: International Numbers Webinar ID: Passcode: 160 761 7558 089103

Public comments should be submitted identified by ‘‘CFTC Second Voluntary Carbon Markets Convening,’’ via the CFTC online comments portal no later than August 18, 2023. If you are unable to submit via the portal, comments may be sent by electronic mail to: secretary@cftc.gov.