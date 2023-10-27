CFTC And French AMF Sign MOU For Supervision Of Certain Cross-Border Firms

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission and the French Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) regarding cooperation and the exchange of information in the supervision and oversight of certain regulated firms that operate on a cross-border basis in the United States and in France.

Through the MOU, the CFTC and AMF express their willingness to cooperate in the interest of fulfilling their respective regulatory mandates in the context of supervising firms within the scope of the MOU. The MOU establishes a framework for cooperation, contemplates the sharing of information, and provides procedures for examinations of French swap dealers currently registered with the CFTC.

“This MOU fortifies the longstanding cooperative relationship between the CFTC and the AMF, and represents the importance of cross-border relations towards ensuring safe, resilient, and efficient markets,” said CFTC Chairman Rostin Behnam. “Working through diplomatic channels and partnering across jurisdictions ensures that our supervisory structures meaningfully address issues impacting our individual markets and supports global economic growth.”

“The MOU we enter into today reaffirms the AMF and the CFTC’s long established commitment to cooperation,” said AMF Chair Marie-Anne Barbat-Layani. “It will enable us to strengthen our cooperation in the supervision of entities falling within the scope of the agreement, particularly in the areas of investor protection, maintaining market integrity and confidence, and reducing systemic risk.”

RELATED LINKS