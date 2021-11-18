CFTC Adopts Technical Amendments To Rules Governing Reparations Proceedings

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission announced today that it has unanimously approved a final rule adopting technical amendments to the rules governing reparations proceedings. The amendments to Part 12 of CFTC regulations change the title of the Judgment Officer position to Administrative Judge and incorporate gender-neutral language, where applicable.
The title change is designed to more accurately reflect the current duties performed by the adjudicator and to eliminate confusion among litigants over the role of the adjudicator.
In addition, the gender-neutral language amendments are designed to promote fairness and foster inclusion in all reparations proceedings. The amendments are effective upon publication in the Federal Register.