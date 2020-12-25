CFFEX: The Winning Papers Announced During First Symposium On Financial Futures Market Development

“The First Symposium on the Development of Financial Futures Market”, hosted by China Financial Futures Exchange (CFFEX), came to a successful conclusion a few days ago. Against the backdrop of global economic turmoil, this symposium on China’s financial derivatives market however received strong support and active participation from experts and scholars from universities, research institutions and market organizations. After anonymous review, 40 winning papers were announced (see the below table).
CFFEX would like to extend its warmest congratulations to the winning authors! In the future, the Exchange will further promote in-depth research on China’s financial derivatives market under the New Development Principle, and enhance financial derivatives market growth to better serve the national strategy and real economy.
|Awards
|Title
|Institution
|Author
|First Prize
|Options Trading and the Cross-Listed Stock Returns: Evidence from Chinese A-H Shares
|School of Economics, Zhejiang University
|Xingguo Luo
|A Study on the "Riddle of Pricing" of 50 ETF Options Based on Shanghai Stock Exchange
|Dongbei University of Finance and Economics
|Yongdong Shi
|The Informational Role of Option Trading: Evidence from SSE 50ETF Options in China
|Wudaokou School of Finance, Tsinghua University
|Teng Ma
|The Impact of Investor Sentiment on the Relationship between CSI 300 Stock Index and Index Futures
|School of Economics, Beijing Institute of Materials
|Chen Liu
|Second Prize
|A Study of the Extreme Risk Spillover Effect and Early Warning Effect of Stock Index Futures on the Spot Market
|School of Economics and Management, Agricultural University of China
|Wenchao Liu
|The Comparability of the U.S.-China Regulatory Regimes in the Futures—A Prerequisite for U.S. Persons to Access the Chinese Futures Exchanges
|Georgetown University, US
|Jie Yang
|The Administrative Law Enforcement and Reconciliation of Securities and Futures: Elements Deconstruction and Institutional Reconstruction
|Beijing Institute of Financial Derivatives
|Jianwei Chen
|Extreme Market Sentiment Study, Risk Measures and Assistant Investment Management
|Jiangxi Ruiqi Futures Company
|Jianhui Yang、Rong Yi
|Nonparametric Option Pricing with Multidimensional Non-arbitrage Constraints
|School of Statistics and Mathematics, Zhongnan University of Economics and Law
|Qing Li
|Research on High Frequency Trading Regulation
|Xiangcai Securities Institute
|Yinqi Zhang
|Third Prize
|The Nature and Role of Financial Derivatives Trading
|China Financial Futures Exchange
|Shi Sha
|Experience and Lessons from the International Development of Foreign Exchange Futures Market
|Dongfureng Institute of Economic and Social Development, Wuhan University
|Zhe Jiang
|Volatility Spillover Effect of Implied Forward Interest Rate on the Risks of Commercial Banks
|School of Economics and Management, Northeastern Normal University
|Zhiyang Liu
|Research on the Information Transmission Mechanism between Stock Index Futures Market and Spot Market
|East Securities Derivatives Institute
|Xiaohui Li
|The Application of the China Government Bond Futures in International and Domestic Commercial Banks and Insurance Institutions
|Guangfa Futures Company
|An Hu
|The Application of Financial Derivatives on the Investment of Insurance Capital Equity
|East Securities Derivatives Institute
|Sheng Xie
|A Discussion on Perfecting the Adjustment Scope of Futures Law in China
|Foreign Exchange Division, China Financial Futures Exchange
|Daoyun Liu
|A Study on the Mechanism of How China Government Bond Futures Promoting the Transformation of Monetary Policy under the New Reality
|School of Accounting, Shanghai University of Finance and Economics
|Chao Huang
|The Experiences of Overseas Insurance Institutions’ Participation in the Interest Rate Derivatives Market
|Trading Division, China Financial Futures Exchange
|Fei Zhang
|An Analysis on the Price Discovery Function of Domestic Financial Derivatives Market during the Epidemic period
|Department of Actuarial Science, University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign
|Lijie Hou
|Recognition Prize
|Speed up the establishment of foreign exchange futures market and improve the modern futures market system
|Hongye Futures Company
|Huiqian Zhang
|Risk Premium Analysis of Offshore Foreign Exchange Options
|Nanhua Futures Company
|Ying Wang
|Financial Derivatives and Global Capital Competition
|China Financial Futures Exchange
|Shi Sha
|The Impact of Coronavirus on China's Financial Futures Market
|Maike Futures Company
|Jinjin Rong
|Developing the Foreign Exchange Derivatives Market and Promoting the RMB Exchange Rate Reform
|Zhongxin Futures Company
|Jing Zhang
|A Study on Price Discovery and Volatility Overflow of China Stock Index Futures Based on Epidemic and Non-epidemic Period
|Shenzhen Securities Information Co., Ltd
|Huiting Liu
|International Experience and Lessons of How to Use Interest Rate Derivatives in Pensions
|Huaan Futures Company
|Xiaojun Cao
|The Evaluation of Using Financial Futures in Risk Management of Fund Products
|Zhongxin Futures Company
|Ge Zhang
|The Innovation of China Government Bond Options and the Functioning of Bond Market Under the Background of Interest Rate Liberalization
|Options Division, China Financial Futures Exchange
|Xin Yu
|Research on the Application and Prospect of China Government Bond Futures in Commercial Banks
|Bank of China Shanghai Headquarters Financial Markets, Bank of China
|Meilin Ye
|How effective is the RMB Market Sentiment Index?
|Nanhua Futures Company
|Chaosheng Dai
|The Promotion and Influence of Stock Index Futures on the Real Economy from the Perspective of Equity Financing Risk Management
|Yide Futures Company
|Chang Chen
|Does Our Market Need High Frequency Trading? —— Let History Tell the Future
|Institute of International Finance and Trade, Shanghai Foreign Studies University
|Lu Li
|The Legal Regulation of "Too Big to Fail" CCP in the Context of Center Clearing of OTC Derivatives
|School of Economics, Southwest University of Political Science and Law
|Qian Liu
|The Performance and Function of Financial Futures Options Market in the Coronavirus Pandemic
|Wukuang Jingyi Futures Company
|Yixing Wang
|Futures Industry Association (FIA) Paper on the Necessity, Path and Related Issues of Opening the Financial Futures Market
|FIA
|-
|The Performance and Price Discovery Function of Stock Index Futures Market in the Coronavirus Pandemic
|Lu Securities Futures Institute
|Weiyan Song
|The Market Performance and Functioning of Financial Futures Options during the Epidemic Period
|Haitong Futures Company
|Liwei Tao
|The Application Analysis of Foreign Exchange Derivatives
|Tonghui Futures Company
|Jian Zhang
|Commercial Banks' Participation in the China Government Bond Futures Market Serves the Real Demands
|Xinhu Futures Company
|Mingyu Li