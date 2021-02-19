 Skip to main Content
CFFEX: Notice On Listing Of New Stock Index Futures And Stock Index Options Contracts

Date 19/02/2021

It is hereby announced that:


  • The IF2104 CSI 300 stock index futures contract is scheduled to be listed on February 22, 2021 at the base price of 5748.8.
  • The IC2104 CSI 500 stock index futures contract is scheduled to be listed on February 22, 2021 at the base price of 6612.6.
  • The IH2104 SSE 50 stock index futures contract is scheduled to be listed on February 22, 2021 at the base price of 4003.6.
  • The IO2105 series CSI 300 stock index options contracts are scheduled to be listed on February 22, 2021.