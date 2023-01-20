BV_Trial Banner.gif
CFFEX: Notice On Listing Of New Equity Index Futures And Options Contracts

Date 20/01/2023

  • The IF2309 CSI 300 index futures contract is scheduled to be listed on January 30, 2023 at the listing benchmark price of 4204.2.
  • The IC2309 CSI 500 index futures contract is scheduled to be listed on January 30, 2023 at the listing benchmark price of 6191.8.
  • The IM2309 CSI 1000 index futures contract is scheduled to be listed on January 30, 2023 at the listing benchmark price of 6657.6.
  • The IH2309 SSE 50 index futures contract is scheduled to be listed on January 30, 2023 at the listing benchmark price of 2854.2.
  • The IO2304 series CSI 300 index options contracts are scheduled to be listed on January 30, 2023.
  • The MO2304 series CSI 1000 index options contracts are scheduled to be listed on January 30, 2023.
  • The HO2304 series SSE 50 index options contracts are scheduled to be listed on January 30, 2023.
