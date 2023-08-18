CFFEX: Notice On Listing Of New Equity Index Futures And Options Contracts

- The IF2310 CSI 300 index futures contract is scheduled to be listed on August 21, 2023 at the listing benchmark price of 3805.2.
- The IC2310 CSI 500 index futures contract is scheduled to be listed on August 21, 2023 at the listing benchmark price of 5806.8.
- The IM2310 CSI 1000 index futures contract is scheduled to be listed on August 21, 2023 at the listing benchmark price of 6151.2.
- The IH2310 SSE 50 index futures contract is scheduled to be listed on August 21, 2023 at the listing benchmark price of 2520.2.
- The IO2311 series CSI 300 index options contracts are scheduled to be listed on August 21, 2023.
- The MO2311 series CSI 1000 index options contracts are scheduled to be listed on August 21, 2023.
- The HO2311 series SSE 50 index options contracts are scheduled to be listed on August 21, 2023.