CFFEX: Notice On Listing Of New Equity Index Futures And Options Contracts

Date 18/08/2023

  • The IF2310 CSI 300 index futures contract is scheduled to be listed on August 21, 2023 at the listing benchmark price of 3805.2.
  • The IC2310 CSI 500 index futures contract is scheduled to be listed on August 21, 2023 at the listing benchmark price of 5806.8.
  • The IM2310 CSI 1000 index futures contract is scheduled to be listed on August 21, 2023 at the listing benchmark price of 6151.2.
  • The IH2310 SSE 50 index futures contract is scheduled to be listed on August 21, 2023 at the listing benchmark price of 2520.2.
  • The IO2311 series CSI 300 index options contracts are scheduled to be listed on August 21, 2023.
  • The MO2311 series CSI 1000 index options contracts are scheduled to be listed on August 21, 2023.
  • The HO2311 series SSE 50 index options contracts are scheduled to be listed on August 21, 2023.
