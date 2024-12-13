Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

CFFEX: Notice On Listing Of New China Government Bond Futures Contracts

Date 13/12/2024

  • The TF2509 5-year China government bond futures contract is scheduled to be listed on December 16, 2024 at the listing benchmark price of RMB 106.405.
  • The T2509 10-year China government bond futures contract is scheduled to be listed on December 16, 2024 at the listing benchmark price of RMB 108.42.
  • The TS2509 2-year China government bond futures contract is scheduled to be listed on December 16, 2024 at the listing benchmark price of RMB 103.024.
  • The TL2509 30-year China government bond futures contract is scheduled to be listed on December 16, 2024 at the listing benchmark price of RMB 117.35.
