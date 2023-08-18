CFFEX: Notice On Delivery Of Equity Index Futures And Options Contracts

The following equity index futures and options contracts are delivered on August 18, 2023 at their respective final settlement prices:

IF2308 CSI 300 index futures contracts and the IO2308 series CSI 300 index options contracts are delivered at the final settlement price of 3802.68;

IC2308 CSI 500 index futures contracts are delivered at the final settlement price of 5813.67;

IM2308 CSI 1000 index futures contracts and the MO2308 series CSI 1000 index options contracts are delivered at the final settlement price of 6162.50;

IH2308 SSE 50 index futures contracts and the HO2308 series SSE 50 index options contracts are delivered at the final settlement price of 2518.72.