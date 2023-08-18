BV_Trial Banner.gif
Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

Mondo Visione Contextual Ad MV 468 x 60 Your Brand Our Audience MV 468 x 60 Your Hard To Reach FM-TNS-Website-Banner-1-468x60.jpg FM-TNS-Website-Banner-2-468x60.jpg CCData-468x60x2.jpg Sinara_468x60_MV banner.png BT_Radianz_468x60_Jul23 ETFGIU_USA_468x60

CFFEX: Notice On Delivery Of Equity Index Futures And Options Contracts

Date 18/08/2023

The following equity index futures and options contracts are delivered on August 18, 2023 at their respective final settlement prices:

 

  • IF2308 CSI 300 index futures contracts and the IO2308 series CSI 300 index options contracts are delivered at the final settlement price of 3802.68;
  • IC2308 CSI 500 index futures contracts are delivered at the final settlement price of 5813.67;
  • IM2308 CSI 1000 index futures contracts and the MO2308 series CSI 1000 index options contracts are delivered at the final settlement price of 6162.50;
  • IH2308 SSE 50 index futures contracts and the HO2308 series SSE 50 index options contracts are delivered at the final settlement price of 2518.72.
MV 120 X 600 Your Brand Our Audience MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg
MV 120 X 600 Your Brand Our Audience MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg