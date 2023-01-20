CFFEX: Notice On Delivery Of Equity Index Futures And Options Contracts

The following equity index futures and options contracts are delivered on January 20, 2023 at their respective final settlement prices:

IF2301 CSI 300 index futures contracts and the IO2301 series CSI 300 index options contracts are delivered at the final settlement price of 4180.27;

IC2301 CSI 500 index futures contracts are delivered at the final settlement price of 6243.71;

IM2301 CSI 1000 index futures contracts and the MO2301 series CSI 1000 index options contracts are delivered at the final settlement price of 6728.24;

IH2301 SSE 50 index futures contracts and the HO2301 series SSE 50 index options contracts are delivered at the final settlement price of 2837.24.