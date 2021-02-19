CFFEX: Notice On Delivery Of Equity Index Futures And Options Contracts

It is hereby announced that:
The following equity index futures and options contracts are delivered on February 19, 2021 at their respective final settlement prices:
- IF2102 CSI 300 index futures contracts and the IO2102 series CSI 300 index options contracts are delivered at the final settlement price of 5762.95;
- IC2102 CSI 500 index futures contracts are delivered at the final settlement price of 6673.80;
- IH2102 SSE 50 index futures contracts are delivered at the final settlement price of 4008.86.