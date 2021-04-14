CFE Finance Expands The London Office With Two New Seniors - With The Entry Of Anna Sizova As Senior VP In Trading And Marina Ryabokon As Senior VP In Sales/Trading And Fixed Income, CFE Finance Strengthens Its Positioning In Trading In Emerging Markets And Fixed Income.

CFE Finance, Investment Banking boutique specialised in niche credit strategies and trade finance, strengthens its team in the United Kingdom with two new seniors: Anna Sizova as Senior Vice President in Emerging Markets Trading & Portfolio Management and Marina Ryabokon as Senior VP in Sales/Trading and Fixed Income EM.
With over 25 years of experience in the trading sector and portfolio management, Anna Sizova specialises in fixed income, credit derivatives, interest rates and Foreign Exchange. Throughout her career, she worked in leading investment banks among which Finantia UK, the London branch of Banco Finantia, where she was the Director first in Capital Markets and then in Financial Markets.
Maria Ryabokon, expert in Fixed Income, worked as Managing Director for Schildershoven Finance for 10 years in Moscow and later on in London for Renaissance Capital. Marina Ryabokon also played a key role as Head of Business Development at Oktritie for the launch of the platform for their Broking activity. She holds an MBA from the London Business School.
Signe Lazdina will be joining Anna Sizova and Marina Ryabokon as Fixed Income Trader with multiannual experience at CFE Montecarlo and now she is going to be part of the UK Team.
Giuseppe Leppi, Managing Director and Head of CFE Finance UK comments: “We are very pleased to welcome two experienced professionals, Anna Sizova and Marina Ryabokon, in our company. They will bring a valuable contribution for the development of trading activities in emerging markets and fixed income, two strategic areas which CFE Finance aims at strengthening”.