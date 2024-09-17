Centrifuge Partners With Archax To List The Anemoy Janus Henderson Liquid Treasury Fund

Anemoy, the asset management arm of Centrifuge, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Archax, the UK’s first regulated digital securities exchange, broker and custodian to add the Liquid Treasury Fund (LTF) to its Primary Platform.

The Liquid Treasury Fund is a short duration treasury bill portfolio managed by Janus Henderson Investors. This partnership allows Archax users to directly access LTF through the platform, marking a significant step in broadening distribution for tokenised assets and enabling streamlined on-chain investments in one of the most familiar asset classes available – US Treasury bills.

Anemoy and Archax will combine their expertise to create a more accessible, diversified investment opportunity. Archax provides sub-custodial services and manages Know Your Customer (KYC) compliance, ensuring a fully compliant and streamlined process for investors. LTF will be available for primary market transactions, making it easier for institutional investors to gain access to low-risk investment opportunities without leaving the Archax platform.

Anil Sood, Co-Founder of Anemoy, said, “This partnership highlights our shared commitment to bringing high-quality, tokenised real-world assets to a wider network of investors. Archax users can now earn potential returns through exposure to US Treasury bills directly on the platform, offering an alternative to holding USDC and enabling more passive and stable strategies.”

By leveraging Centrifuge’s tokenisation infrastructure, Anemoy’s asset management expertise, and Archax’s distribution channels, this collaboration opens new doors for the Liquid Treasury Fund. The listing allows for broader market access and further growth of LTF while offering Archax users a new, low-risk investment option.

Simon Barnby, Chief Marketing Officer at Archax, added, “We are thrilled to be working with Anemoy, Centrifuge and Janus Henderson to offer our users access to tokenised treasury bills. This collaboration reflects our ongoing mission to integrate real-world assets into the on-chain ecosystem, empowering our users to diversify their portfolios with institutional-grade products.”

Bhaji Illuminati, Chief Marketing Officer at Centrifuge, noted, “We’re excited to see broader distribution and streamlined access to funds on the Centrifuge platform. Archax is pioneering the future of crypto markets, and Anemoy is the ideal partner to bring institutional-grade assets to the network.”

As this partnership develops, Centrifuge, Anemoy, and Archax are dedicated to further bridging the gap between traditional finance and onchain solutions. The listing of LTF, the first tokenised treasury fund available on Archax, sets the stage for a series of regulated, institutional-grade products to be introduced on the Archax platform, providing investors with greater access to secure, high-quality digital assets.

For professional investors only. Capital at risk.