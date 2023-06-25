Central Banks Stay The Course As Inflation Fight Gets Tougher, BIS Says

Central banks are determined to conquer inflation, even if the last mile to price stability may be the most challenging.

There is a material risk of further financial stress as the financial system adjusts to the end of low-for-long interest rates.

To safeguard stability and trust, monetary and fiscal policy must operate within a "region of stability".

Inflation has started to subside from multi-decade highs almost everywhere, but the work of central banks is far from done, the Bank for International Settlements said in its flagship economic report. Despite the most intensive monetary policy tightening in recent memory, the last leg of the journey to restore price stability will be the hardest.

According to the BIS's Annual Economic Report 2023, the gains made so far in the fight against inflation owe much to supply chains easing and commodity prices falling. But labour markets are still tight and price growth in services has proved harder to tame. There is a material risk that an inflation psychology will take hold, where wage and price increases start to reinforce each other. Interest rates may need to stay higher for longer than the public and investors expect.

The report analyses the risks posed by the unique mix of high inflation and financial stability risks. Central banks are tightening against a backdrop of high debt and asset prices, a legacy of risk-taking in financial markets when interest rates were low for long.

Bank closures in early 2023 were the most striking example of such risks materialising but far from the only one. Hidden leverage and liquidity mismatches in the non-bank financial sector are another vulnerability. If central banks must tighten more or for longer to achieve price stability, the risk of financial stress will grow.