Central Bank Governors Appointed To Lead Key BIS Committees And Groups

Central bank Governors have announced a number of appointments to lead key groups at the Bank for International Settlements (BIS).

Eddie Yue, Chief Executive of the HKMA, was appointed Chair of the meeting of Governors of major emerging market economies (EMEs), a venue for the exchange of views on macroeconomic and financial developments and risks and on other relevant matters in EMEs.

Mr Yue's three-year term commenced on 1 September upon the retirement of the previous Chair, BIS Deputy General Manager Luiz Awazu Pereira da Silva.

The BIS Board of Directors approved the extension for one year of Bank Indonesia Governor Perry Warjiyo's term as Chair of the Asian Consultative Council, which comprises the Governors of the BIS member central banks in the Asia-Pacific region. Mr Warjiyo's term will run until 25 September 2024.

The central bank Governors of the Global Economy Meeting appointed Fabio Panetta as Chair of the BIS Committee on Payments and Market Infrastructures (CPMI), the global standard setter for payment, clearing and settlement services, and market infrastructures, for a three-year term.

Mr Panetta is currently a member of the Executive Board of the ECB and incoming Governor of the Bank of Italy. On 1 November, he will succeed Sir Jon Cunliffe, Deputy Governor of the Bank of England, who has been CPMI Chair since January 2020.

Governors expressed their gratitude to Mr Pereira da Silva and Mr Cunliffe for their leadership, as well as to Mr Warjiyo for agreeing to extend his tenure. They wished Mr Yue and Mr Panetta every success in their new roles.