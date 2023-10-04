Celoxica Expands Presence In APAC - New Offices In Sydney To Meet Increasing Regional Demand For Proven Low Latency Trading Technology And To Support Global Expansion Strategy

Celoxica, a leading provider of ultra-low latency technology solutions for quantitative trading firms and brokers, has opened new offices in Sydney to service customers in the APAC region, and continue to support its global expansion.





Celoxica’s expansion in Asia-Pacific is led by Ben Tyas. Previously at ASX, Ben has considerable expertise in trading technology and customer support. Prior to ASX, he has spent 10 years implementing low latency trading solutions at Deutsche Bank and UBS.

Celoxica offers the fastest, most deterministic trading and market data solutions with the lowest footprint. Its global growth is being driven by demand for its low latency, high performance risk management and execution Market Access Gateway (MAG), and a combination of leading-edge software and hardware acceleration using FPGA-based technology.

MAG gives financial firms efficient risk management and low latency access to multiple exchanges and trading venues across APAC such as SGX, Taifex, ASX, Cboe Australia and OSE, and with new venues in the region being added in the next 12 months. Celoxica also delivers high throughput, low latency feed handlers for equities, options and futures tradingvenues.

Establishing the Sydney office follows a period of significant activity for Celoxica in Asia, including a recent collaboration with IPC Systems to deliver a fully managed, ultra-low latency, direct market access (DMA) and pre-trade risk management trading solution to a Tier 1 global investment bank in Taiwan.

Ben Tyas, head of Celoxica APAC, said: “I am excited to be driving significant business growth in the APAC region and leveraging a unique value proposition that combines low latency market data and execution services in co-located data centers. There is growing demand and huge opportunity to deliver fast and efficient market access to APAC financial markets participants, including trading firms, brokers, exchanges and service providers. I am looking forward to further expanding our footprint and presence in this important region.”

Jean Marc Bouhelier, CEO, Celoxica, added: “Expanding our presence in the APAC region is a critical component of our global expansion strategy. Working in close partnership with infrastructure partners in the region, and our growing global customer base, we believe it is the right time to bolster our physical presence in the region, starting with our offices in Sydney. We are very excited about the potential for growth and delighted to have Ben at the helm in this region.”