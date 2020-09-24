CCP12 - The Global Association Of Central Counterparties – Appoints New Chief Executive Officer

The Global Association of Central Counterparties (CCP12) today announced that its Executive Committee has appointed Mr. Teo Floor as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective 1st of October 2020.
Mr. Marcus Zickwolff will continue to work with CCP12 at the request of the board until the transition period including the handover of all legal responsibilities to the new CEO has been completed. Marcus stays in the industry and will proceed as founder and Managing Director of ZIRE Consulting Services. Marcus was appointed the first CEO of CCP12 in April 2017 after the official registration of the association and the subsequent opening of the CCP12 office in Shanghai, China in January 2017.
“Marcus is a true CCP expert. The membership, the Executive Committee and I are extremely grateful for his tremendous contributions to CCP12 and the CCP industry. From his first contact with CCP12 in Boston 2007 to his appointment as CCP12 CEO in Shanghai 2017, Marcus held various positions within CCP12. He knows the organization and the CCP world by heart and due to his expertise, CCP12 was able to evolve greatly in the past years to serve as the voice of the CCP world. ” said Mr. Kevin McClear, President of ICE Clear U.S. and Chairman of CCP12.
“It has been a wonderful time to work for CCP12 as their first CEO. I was able to shape the association, so that it receives the necessary attention from regulators and industry participants it deserves. I want to express my sincerest gratitude to all CCP12 members and especially the CCP12 Executive Committee for their overwhelming support during these interesting times. Also, I want to thank the CCP12 office staff for their dedication to this organization. I’m glad to hand over the office to such a suitable and capable successor, as I know, that the association will be with Teo in very good hands.” said Mr. Marcus Zickwolff.
Mr. Teo Floor worked since 2008 for Eurex Clearing AG, a CCP of Deutsche Boerse Group. In his latest position as Special Advisor to the CEO of Eurex Clearing AG, Teo also served as a Vice-Chair for the EMEA region in the CCP12 Executive Committee as well as a Co-Chair and Treasurer in the Board of the European Association of CCP Clearing Houses (EACH).
“I am delighted that Teo is joining CCP12. With him we can ensure, that the excellent work of Marcus will continue as Teo is also an expert in CCP matters and is well-known by regulators and the industry. The CCP12 Executive Committee is excited and confident that Teo is the right person to lead CCP12 in the future and to strengthen the association’s position as the global representative and voice of CCPs.” said Mr. Kevin McClear.
“It is a great pleasure and honour to begin work for the global CCP community, and to lead the excellent team Marcus has built up at CCP12. I would like to thank him for his long standing contribution to the industry and service to the members, as well as the Executive Committee for their warm reception. CCPs are a critical component in financial markets and stability, and the ongoing development of best practices and promotion of their services by CCP12 is an asset to their broad ecosystem of private and public stakeholders.” said Mr. Teo Floor.