CCP Austria Goes Live With CC&G’s Hosted Clearing Solution

- CC&G is providing CCP Austria with a hosted service for Clearing and Risk Management
- The agreement demonstrates CC&G increased international reach and its ability to provide innovative services to other CCPs
Cassa di Compensazione e Garanzia (CC&G), a leading provider of post trade services, and part of London Stock Exchange Group, today announces the go live of its hosted clearing service which has been deployed at CCP Austria (CCP.A).
CC&G is providing CCP.A with comprehensive EMIR and MIFID II compliant hosted clearing solutions including the delivery of a white-labelled CCP Clearing and Risk Management service, business continuity solutions and user interface solutions.
The launch extends CC&G’s international reach, which involves providing innovative services to other CCPs, leveraging CC&G’s existing multi asset class clearing expertise and established IT resiliency.
The new hosted service from CC&G will allow CCP.A to build on its core commercial activities while using CC&G’s trusted and reliable clearing and risk management solutions.
Marco Polito, CEO and General Manager, CC&G: “We are delighted to announce this strategic milestone with CCP Austria. This initiative highlights the role of CC&G as a risk management service provider as well as a trusted CCP. We look forward to continuing our close collaboration with CCP.A.”
Wolfgang Aubrunner, Managing Director of CCP Austria: “The extended cooperation with CC&G as a service provider enables CCP Austria to use synergies to efficiently cover future developments and the numerous regulatory requirements.”