CCData Partners With ANNA/DTIF To Accelerate Adoption Of The Digital Token Identifier Standard

CCData, an FCA-authorised benchmark administrator and leading provider of digital asset data and index solutions, today unveiled its strategic partnership with the Association of National Numbering Agencies (ANNA) and the Digital Token Identifier Foundation (DTIF) to introduce Digital Token Identifiers (DTIs) and International Securities Identification Numbers (ISINs) into CCData’s Asset Metadata solution.

The integration of these two identifiers means stakeholders of both parties can access metadata for 7,000+ digital assets and respective ISO identifiers via CCData’s REST API. This will enhance transparency in the digital asset market by distinguishing between the ISIN-identified asset itself and its blockchain-based implementation, identified by DTI.

As the digital asset sector grows, it is crucial that standardised identification data is available that seamlessly blends digital asset standards with conventional financial systems. In 2023, a joint ANNA-DTIF Task Force was established to ensure a complementary relationship between the ISIN and DTI standards. The Task Force has progressed to introduce ISINs assigned by ANNA which are recognised by a new XT ISIN prefix. These are based on DTIs for digital assets that are not themselves financial instruments.

The ISO DTI standard for digital token identification continues to be adopted by crypto and digital asset market infrastructure and service providers and regulators. The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) is anticipated to embed DTIs as the crypto-asset identifier under MiCA transparency reporting, order book, offering and record-keeping requirements. The ISO ISIN standard is already required by ESMA for reporting for MiFID II regulated financial instruments which would include tokenized securities.

The addition of ISINs and DTIs into CCData’s Asset Metadata product gives stakeholders enhanced access to digital asset identification standards that are consistent across fragmented markets, while simultaneously providing users with access to underlying blockchain and asset data. Through a single endpoint, users can access comprehensive asset information, including historical supply, contract addresses, and network indicators for 7000+ major digital assets.

Charles Hayter, CEO and Co-Founder of CCData, stated, "The integration of XT ISINs and DTIs marks a vital step toward enhancing CCData’s interoperable capabilities while significantly increasing transparency for our user base. Market participants can now seamlessly access identification standards and asset metadata via a single API endpoint, enhancing data availability and universal identification standards across exchanges.”

Stephan Dreyer, Managing Director for ANNA, said “We are very excited about this collaboration as it aligns with our mission to foster standardisation within the financial industry. Our aim is to bring greater transparency to the spectrum of new innovative assets through the use of global interoperable standards. This partnership provides a step forward for applying consistent identification standards to the growing universe of digital assets.”

Rowan Varrall, Associate Director at DTIF, said " We are thrilled to announce this strategic partnership with CCData, which is a testament to the strength of our products and is a clear indication that ISO DTI will become the industry standard for digital token identification. Our work with ANNA has helped foster transparency and efficiency in the digital asset ecosystem, something that is a positive for all industry stakeholders.”

For detailed information about this integration and the comprehensive services offered by CCData, please visit https://ccdata.io/