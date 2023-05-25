CCData Announces Addition Of L2 Order Book Data To Refinitiv's Data Platforms - Enabling Access To High Quality, Trusted Digital Asset Data For Institutional Investors

CCData, the leading provider of digital asset data and indices, is proud to announce the addition of its Level 2 (L2) Order Book data, - a comprehensive collection of outstanding buy and sell orders for an asset - on Refinitiv’s Data Platforms with the most complete, in-depth, granular liquidity data covering up to 99.8% of the industry.

This expanded dataset joins CCData’s existing suite of offerings on Refinitiv’s platform which include real-time and historical aggregated market data as well as full trading data from various licensed exchanges.



CCData’s order book snapshots are constructed once per minute per exchange to deliver highly reliable and granular data sets. Unlike other providers, CCData takes the maximum depth possible on both bid and ask sides to synthesise full order book snapshots for any integrated exchange.

Charles Hayter, CEO and Co-Founder, CCData, commented:

“We are proud to collaborate with Refinitiv to bring CCData’s market-leading digital asset data to its Workspace platform. Leveraging our expertise in digital asset data and research-backed methodologies, our collaboration represents a unique value proposition that brings trusted and transparent price discovery to market participants.”



Powered by its automatic order book calculator, CCData provides multiple order book metrics, including slippage, spread and depth. All metrics are calculated at precise and widely-distributed percentage intervals to provide insight into digital asset markets.



CCData’s proprietary research-backed aggregate price methodology is based on real-time and historical market data covering the most liquid cryptocurrency pairs traded on 300 exchanges. CCData also brings live trading data from 34 individual exchanges to the Refinitiv platform.



CCData offers full aggregate and trade level history dating back to 2010 for more than 6,000+ coins and 250,000+ crypto and fiat trading pairs on a daily, hourly and minute-by-minute basis.



For more information on our suite of data, indices and research solutions, please visit ccdata.io

