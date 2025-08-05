Cboe Surpasses 1,000 U.S. Listed ETFs As Demand For Innovative Products Drives Market Growth

Major milestone highlights Cboe's role as a leading listing venue for innovative actively-managed ETFs

Cboe BZX Exchange, Inc. ("Cboe U.S.") welcomed 185 new U.S. ETFs year-to-date in 2025, representing strategies encompassing derivatives, global equities, fixed income, and cryptocurrency -based products

-based products Cboe U.S. is currently the second largest ETF listing venue in the U.S.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, announced it surpassed 1,000 U.S. exchange-traded funds (ETFs) listings, becoming only the second venue to ever cross the mark. As of today, over 115 unique issuers list ETF products on Cboe U.S.

"Reaching 1,000 ETF listings is a testament to the industry leading advancements Cboe has championed on behalf of our partners, as well as issuers' continued trust in Cboe's ETF services," said Victor Werny, Head of North American ETP Listings at Cboe Global Markets. "The ETF industry is experiencing tremendous growth and innovation as new products look to incorporate more sophisticated strategies and alternative asset classes, such as option-based and cryptocurrency ETFs. Cboe's unique combination of derivatives and market expertise has us well-positioned to assist our partners in expanding the ETF universe, bringing investors more access and choice."

Cboe's U.S. ETF listings have grown over 70% since the start of 2023, in part due to the increasing demand for actively managed ETFs. Derivative-based ETFs, such as outcome-based and premium writing ETFs, represent over 40% of all new U.S. ETF listings industry-wide this year1, underscoring growing investor appetite for the risk management and income generation capabilities options can provide. The demand for options-based strategies within an exchange-traded vehicle has now expanded into alternative assets such as digital assets, with several outcome-based bitcoin ETFs among the more than 40 cryptocurrency ETFs now listed on Cboe U.S.

Cathie Wood, Founder, Chief Investment Officer and Chief Executive Officer of ARK Invest, said: "At ARK Invest, we believe the future of investing lies at the intersection of innovation, transparency, and access. Cboe has been a trusted partner in helping us bring cutting-edge strategies focused on disruptive innovation and actively managed ETFs to market. Their leadership in options and crypto-based products mirrors our mission to open exponential growth opportunities to all investors. Surpassing 1,000 listings isn't just a milestone for Cboe, it's a powerful signal that the market is evolving to meet the bold ideas shaping our world. We're excited to continue leading the charge, alongside Cboe, in launching the industry's most forward-looking and innovative investment products."

Adam Phillips, Chief Operating Officer of VanEck ETFs, said: "Surpassing 1,000 U.S.-listed ETFs marks a notable milestone for Cboe and underscores the continued dynamism of the ETF landscape. At VanEck, we've long believed in the power of ETFs to provide efficient access to innovative investment strategies. Cboe has been a valuable partner in helping bring differentiated offerings — from digital assets to emerging sectors — to a broad range of investors and market participants."

Graham Day, Executive Vice President, Chief Investment Officer at Innovator ETFs, said: "Congratulations to Cboe on this significant milestone. At Innovator, we are proud to have partnered with Cboe in bringing the Defined Outcome ETF™ category to market, beginning with the world's first Buffer ETFs™ designed to manage risk, to today with the first Dual Directional Buffer ETFs™ that allow investors to potentially make money in both positive or negative markets. We're excited to continue working with Cboe in delivering more industry firsts."

Beyond being a leading listing venue for options-based ETFs, Cboe's experience as an options leader and innovator has played an important role in the overall growth of the ETF ecosystem. Outcome-based ETF portfolio managers construct the specific terms and downside protection offered by utilizing FLEX options, which were first developed by Cboe in 1993 and help provide the flexibility and customization desired. Many issuers also leverage the indexing capabilities and theoretical pricing service offerings of Cboe Global Indices, a leading derivatives-based index provider.

Cboe currently lists over 1,400 ETFs across its global network of exchanges in the U.S., Canada, the UK, the European Union, and Australia. To learn more about Cboe's U.S. ETF Listings, visit Cboe U.S. Listings.

1 Bloomberg