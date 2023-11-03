Cboe Global Markets Reports Trading Volume For September 2023

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, today reported September monthly trading volume statistics across its global business lines and provided guidance for selected revenue per contract/net revenue capture metrics for the third quarter of 2023.

The data sheet "Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report" contains an overview of certain September trading statistics and market share by business segment, volume in select index products, and RPC/net capture, which is reported on a one-month lag, across business lines.

Average Daily Trading Volume (ADV) by Month Year-To-Date

















Sep

2023 Sep

2022 % Chg Aug

2023 %

Chg Sep 2023 Sep 2022 %

Chg Multiply-listed options (contracts, k) 10,477 11,277 -7.1 % 11,007 -4.8 % 10,844 10,649 1.8 % Index options (contracts, k) 3,949 3,453 14.3 % 3,825 3.2 % 3,674 2,676 37.3 % Futures (contracts, k) 236 237 -0.3 % 240 -1.7 % 220 227 -3.0 % U.S. Equities - On-Exchange (matched shares, mn) 1,267 1,511 -16.2 % 1,346 -5.9 % 1,398 1,664 -16.0 % U.S. Equities - Off-Exchange (matched shares, mn) 72 79 -8.0 % 72 0.8 % 80 94 -14.7 % Canadian Equities 1 (matched shares, k) 145,392 113,199 28.4 % 118,919 22.3 % 134,229 76,198 76.2 % European Equities (€, mn) 8,471 10,629 -20.3 % 7,242 17.0 % 9,523 11,107 -14.3 % Cboe Clear Europe Cleared Trades 2 (k) 86,594 124,766 -30.6 % 85,010 1.9 % 890,090 1,157,425 -23.1 % Cboe Clear Europe Net Settlements 2 (k) 814 859 -5.2 % 858 -5.1 % 7,533 7,851 -4.0 % Australian Equities (AUD, mn) 683 760 -10.1 % 661 3.4 % 697 806 -13.5 % Japanese Equities (JPY, bn) 187 155 21.3 % 176 6.3 % 172 153 12.6 % Global FX ($, mn) 46,417 46,909 -1.0 % 42,139 10.2 % 43,960 40,957 7.3 %



1 Canadian Equities data includes MATCHNow and NEO (now operating as Cboe Canada) from June 2022 onwards. Before June 2022 it included MATCHNow only.

2 Cboe Clear Europe figures are totals (not ADV) for the months and years-to-date. As of April 2023, data has been restated to reflect both On-Book and Off-Book cleared trades.

September and Third Quarter 2023 Trading Volume Highlights

U.S. Options

Cboe's proprietary product suite reported several new volume records for the month and quarter, including: Combined monthly ADV of more than 3.9 million contracts Combined quarterly ADV of 3.7 million contracts Monthly ADV of 3.0 million contracts for S&P 500 Index (SPX) options Quarterly ADV of 2.9 million contracts for SPX options



Third-Quarter 2023 RPC/Net Revenue Capture Guidance

The projected RPC/net capture metrics for the third quarter of 2023 are estimated, preliminary and may change. There can be no assurance that our final RPC for the three months ended September 30, 2023, will not differ materially from these projections.

(In USD unless stated otherwise)

Three-Months Ended Product: Q3 Projection Aug-2023 Jul-2023 Jun-2023 Multiply-Listed Options (per contract) 0.055 0.054 0.059 0.061 Index Options 0.897 0.886 0.876 0.877 Total Options 0.271 0.263 0.263 0.271 Futures (per contract) 1.766 1.790 1.830 1.826 U.S. Equities - Exchange (per 100 touched shares) 0.022 0.021 0.021 0.021 U.S. Equities - Off-Exchange (per 100 touched shares) 0.129 0.129 0.125 0.122 Canadian Equities (per 10,000 touched shares) CAD 4.003 CAD 4.000 CAD 4.100 CAD 4.055 European Equities (per matched notional value) 0.229 0.231 0.231 0.230 Australian Equities (per matched notional value) 0.159 0.158 0.164 0.160 Japanese Equities (per matched notional value) 0.257 0.260 0.258 0.256 Global FX (per one million dollars traded) 2.656 2.641 2.647 2.665 Cboe Clear Europe Fee per Trade Cleared € 0.009 € 0.010 € 0.010 € 0.009 Cboe Clear Europe Net Fee per Settlement € 0.895 € 0.926 € 0.894 € 0.887

The above represents average revenue per contract (RPC) or net capture is based on a three-month rolling average, reported on a one-month lag. For Options and Futures, the average RPC represents total net transaction fees recognized for the period divided by total contracts traded during the period for options exchanges: BZX Options, Cboe Options, C2 Options and EDGX Options; futures include contracts traded on Cboe Futures Exchange, LLC (CFE). For U.S. Equities, "net capture per 100 touched shares" refers to transaction fees less liquidity payments and routing and clearing costs divided by the product of one-hundredth ADV of touched shares on BZX, BYX, EDGX and EDGA and the number of trading days for the period. For U.S. Equities – Off-Exchange, "net capture per 100 touched shares" refers to transaction fees less OMS/EMS costs and clearing costs divided by the product of one-hundredth ADV of touched shares on BIDS Trading and the number of trading days for the period. For Canadian Equities, "net capture per 10,000 touched shares" refers to transaction fees divided by the product of one-ten thousandth ADV of shares for MATCHNow and the number of trading days for the period and includes revenue from NEO (now operating as Cboe Canada) from June 2022. For European Equities, "net capture per matched notional value" refers to transaction fees less liquidity payments in British pounds divided by the product of ADNV in British pounds of shares matched on Cboe Europe Equities and the number of trading days. For Australian Equities, "net capture per matched notional value" refers to transaction fees less liquidity payments in Australian Dollars divided by the product of ADNV in Australian Dollars of shares matched on Cboe Australia and the number of trading days. For Japanese Equities, "net capture per matched notional value" refers to transaction fees less liquidity payments in Japanese Yen divided by the product of ADNV in Japanese Yen of shares matched on Cboe Japan and the number of trading days. For Cboe Clear Europe, "Fee per Trade Cleared" refers to clearing fees divided by number of non-interoperable trades cleared and "Net Fee per Settlement" refers to settlement fees less direct costs incurred to settle divided by the number of settlements executed after netting. For Global FX, "net capture per one million dollars traded" refers to transaction fees less liquidity payments, if any, divided by the Spot and SEF products of one-thousandth of ADNV traded on the Cboe FX Markets and the number of trading days, divided by two, which represents the buyer and seller that are both charged on the transaction. Average transaction fees per contract can be affected by various factors, including exchange fee rates, volume-based discounts and transaction mix by contract type and product type.