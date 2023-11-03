BV_Trial Banner.gif
Cboe Global Markets Reports Trading Volume For September 2023

Date 03/11/2023

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, today reported September monthly trading volume statistics across its global business lines and provided guidance for selected revenue per contract/net revenue capture metrics for the third quarter of 2023.

 

 

The data sheet "Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report" contains an overview of certain September trading statistics and market share by business segment, volume in select index products, and RPC/net capture, which is reported on a one-month lag, across business lines.

Average Daily Trading Volume (ADV) by Month

Year-To-Date









Sep
2023

Sep
2022

%

Chg

Aug
2023

 
 Chg

Sep

2023

Sep

2022

 
 Chg

Multiply-listed options (contracts, k)

10,477

11,277

-7.1 %

11,007

-4.8 %

10,844

10,649

1.8 %

Index options (contracts, k)

3,949

3,453

14.3 %

3,825

3.2 %

3,674

2,676

37.3 %

Futures (contracts, k)

236

237

-0.3 %

240

-1.7 %

220

227

-3.0 %

U.S. Equities - On-Exchange (matched shares, mn)

1,267

1,511

-16.2 %

1,346

-5.9 %

1,398

1,664

-16.0 %

U.S. Equities - Off-Exchange (matched shares, mn)

72

79

-8.0 %

72

0.8 %

80

94

-14.7 %

Canadian Equities 1 (matched shares, k)

145,392

113,199

28.4 %

118,919

22.3 %

134,229

76,198

76.2 %

European Equities (€, mn)

8,471

10,629

-20.3 %

7,242

17.0 %

9,523

11,107

-14.3 %

Cboe Clear Europe Cleared Trades 2 (k) 

86,594

124,766

-30.6 %

85,010

1.9 %

890,090

1,157,425

-23.1 %

Cboe Clear Europe Net Settlements 2 (k) 

814

859

-5.2 %

858

-5.1 %

7,533

7,851

-4.0 %

Australian Equities (AUD, mn)

683

760

-10.1 %

661

3.4 %

697

806

-13.5 %

Japanese Equities (JPY, bn)

187

155

21.3 %

176

6.3 %

172

153

12.6 %

Global FX ($, mn)

46,417

46,909

-1.0 %

42,139

10.2 %

43,960

40,957

7.3 %

Canadian Equities data includes MATCHNow and NEO (now operating as Cboe Canada) from June 2022 onwards. Before June 2022 it included MATCHNow only.
2 Cboe Clear Europe figures are totals (not ADV) for the months and years-to-date. As of April 2023, data has been restated to reflect both On-Book and Off-Book cleared trades.

 

September and Third Quarter 2023 Trading Volume Highlights

U.S. Options

  • Cboe's proprietary product suite reported several new volume records for the month and quarter, including:
    • Combined monthly ADV of more than 3.9 million contracts
    • Combined quarterly ADV of 3.7 million contracts
    • Monthly ADV of 3.0 million contracts for S&P 500 Index (SPX) options
    • Quarterly ADV of 2.9 million contracts for SPX options

Third-Quarter 2023 RPC/Net Revenue Capture Guidance

The projected RPC/net capture metrics for the third quarter of 2023 are estimated, preliminary and may change. There can be no assurance that our final RPC for the three months ended September 30, 2023, will not differ materially from these projections.

(In USD unless stated otherwise) 

Three-Months Ended 

 Product: 

Q3 Projection

Aug-2023

Jul-2023

Jun-2023

Multiply-Listed Options (per contract)

0.055

0.054

0.059

0.061

Index Options

0.897

0.886

0.876

0.877

Total Options

0.271

0.263

0.263

0.271

Futures (per contract)

1.766

1.790

1.830

1.826

U.S. Equities - Exchange (per 100 touched shares)

0.022

0.021

0.021

0.021

U.S. Equities - Off-Exchange (per 100 touched shares)

0.129

0.129

0.125

0.122

Canadian Equities (per 10,000 touched shares)

CAD 4.003

CAD 4.000

CAD 4.100

CAD 4.055

European Equities (per matched notional value)

0.229

0.231

0.231

0.230

Australian Equities (per matched notional value)

0.159

0.158

0.164

0.160

Japanese Equities (per matched notional value)

0.257

0.260

0.258

0.256

Global FX (per one million dollars traded)

2.656

2.641

2.647

2.665

Cboe Clear Europe Fee per Trade Cleared

€ 0.009

€ 0.010

€ 0.010

€ 0.009

Cboe Clear Europe Net Fee per Settlement

€ 0.895

€ 0.926

€ 0.894

€ 0.887

 

The above represents average revenue per contract (RPC) or net capture is based on a three-month rolling average, reported on a one-month lag. For Options and Futures, the average RPC represents total net transaction fees recognized for the period divided by total contracts traded during the period for options exchanges: BZX Options, Cboe Options, C2 Options and EDGX Options; futures include contracts traded on Cboe Futures Exchange, LLC (CFE). For U.S. Equities, "net capture per 100 touched shares" refers to transaction fees less liquidity payments and routing and clearing costs divided by the product of one-hundredth ADV of touched shares on BZX, BYX, EDGX and EDGA and the number of trading days for the period. For U.S. Equities – Off-Exchange, "net capture per 100 touched shares" refers to transaction fees less OMS/EMS costs and clearing costs divided by the product of one-hundredth ADV of touched shares on BIDS Trading and the number of trading days for the period. For Canadian Equities, "net capture per 10,000 touched shares" refers to transaction fees divided by the product of one-ten thousandth ADV of shares for MATCHNow and the number of trading days for the period and includes revenue from NEO (now operating as Cboe Canada) from June 2022. For European Equities, "net capture per matched notional value" refers to transaction fees less liquidity payments in British pounds divided by the product of ADNV in British pounds of shares matched on Cboe Europe Equities and the number of trading days. For Australian Equities, "net capture per matched notional value" refers to transaction fees less liquidity payments in Australian Dollars divided by the product of ADNV in Australian Dollars of shares matched on Cboe Australia and the number of trading days. For Japanese Equities, "net capture per matched notional value" refers to transaction fees less liquidity payments in Japanese Yen divided by the product of ADNV in Japanese Yen of shares matched on Cboe Japan and the number of trading days. For Cboe Clear Europe, "Fee per Trade Cleared" refers to clearing fees divided by number of non-interoperable trades cleared and "Net Fee per Settlement" refers to settlement fees less direct costs incurred to settle divided by the number of settlements executed after netting. For Global FX, "net capture per one million dollars traded" refers to transaction fees less liquidity payments, if any, divided by the Spot and SEF products of one-thousandth of ADNV traded on the Cboe FX Markets and the number of trading days, divided by two, which represents the buyer and seller that are both charged on the transaction. Average transaction fees per contract can be affected by various factors, including exchange fee rates, volume-based discounts and transaction mix by contract type and product type.

