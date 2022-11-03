BV_Trial Banner.gif
Cboe Global Markets Reports Trading Volume For October 2022

Date 03/11/2022

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), a leading provider of global market infrastructure and tradable products, today reported October monthly trading volume statistics across its global business lines.

 

The data sheet "Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report" contains an overview of certain October trading statistics and market share by business segment, volume in select index products, and RPC/net capture, which is reported on a one-month lag, across business lines.

October 2022 Trading Volume Highlights

U.S. Options

  • For the third consecutive month, total U.S. options volume reached an all-time high with 312.4 million contracts traded across all four Cboe options exchanges.
  • Trading in S&P 500 Index (SPX) options reached an all-time high for the third successive month, setting multiple records, including:
    • A new monthly record of 60.8 million total contracts traded in October, up three percent from the previous record in September.
    • Average Daily Volume (ADV) in October also reached a new all-time high of 2.9 million contracts.
    • A new single-day volume record of 3.9 million contracts traded on October 13, surpassing the previous high of 3.8 million on September 23.
    • A record 137,000 contracts changed hands during Global Trading Hours on October 13, an all-time high for the overnight trading session (8:15 p.m. ET - 9:15 a.m. ET).
  • Trading in SPX options with zero days to expiration set a new monthly ADV record of 1.3 million contracts, up two percent from the previous record in September.
  • Total volume in Mini S&P 500 Index (XSP) options surpassed 1.3 million in October, with ADV of 62,000 contracts, the highest month since March 2020.

 

European Equities

  • Cboe Europe Equities had an overall market share of 26.5 percent in October, an all-time high and making it Europe's largest stock exchange for the fourth successive month.
  • Cboe BIDS Europe, Cboe's European block trading platform, had a 34 percent share of the LIS (large-in-scale) market, making it the largest platform of its type for the seventh successive month (Source: big xyt).
