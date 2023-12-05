BV_Trial Banner.gif
CBOE Global Markets Reports Trading Volume For November 2023

Date 05/12/2023

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, today reported November monthly trading volume statistics across its global business lines.

 

The data sheet "Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report" contains an overview of certain November trading statistics and market share by business segment, volume in select index products, and RPC/net capture, which is reported on a one-month lag, across business lines.

Average Daily Trading Volume (ADV) by Month

Year-To-Date









Nov
2023

Nov
2022

%

Chg

Oct
2023

%
Chg

Nov

2023

Nov

2022

%
Chg

Multiply-listed options (contracts, k)

10,436

11,657

-10.5 %

11,230

-7.1 %

10,844

10,799

0.4 %

Index options (contracts, k)

3,972

3,266

21.6 %

4,534

-12.4 %

3,784

2,813

34.5 %

Futures (contracts, k)

202.9

183

10.8 %

292

-30.5 %

225

221

2.0 %

U.S. Equities - On-Exchange (matched shares, mn)

1,350

1,508

-10.5 %

1,376

-1.9 %

1,391

1,639

-15.1 %

U.S. Equities - Off-Exchange (matched shares, mn)

72

89

-18.9 %

78

-7.6 %

79

92

-14.5 %

Canadian Equities (matched shares, k)

137,443

136,248

0.9 %

137,305

0.1 %

134,815

86,482

55.9 %

European Equities (€, mn)

8,922

10,689

-16.5 %

9,277

-3.8 %

9,445

11,034

-14.4 %

Cboe Clear Europe Cleared Trades (k)

97,892

122,121

-19.8 %

100,398

-2.5 %

1,088,380

1,403,958

-22.5 %

Cboe Clear Europe Net Settlements (k)

869

859

1.2 %

873

-0.4 %

9,275

9,520

-2.6 %

Australian Equities (AUD, mn)

681

741

-8.2 %

719

-5.3 %

698

794

-12.2 %

Japanese Equities (JPY, bn)

182

111

64.2 %

196

-7.4 %

175

151

15.8 %

Global FX ADNV ($, mn)

47,272

42,844

10.3 %

47,933

-1.4 %

44,631

41,371

7.9 %

Canadian Equities data includes MATCHNow and NEO (now operating as Cboe Canada) from June 2022 onwards. Before June 2022 it included MATCHNow only.

2 Cboe Clear Europe figures are totals (not ADV) for the months and years-to-date. As of April 2023, data has been restated to reflect both On-Book and Off-Book cleared trades.

November 2023 Trading Volume Highlights

US Options

  • Trading in S&P 500 Index (SPX) options set a new single-day volume record on November 14, 2023 with 4.4 million contracts traded

Global FX

  • Cboe SEF (Swap Execution Facility) reported a monthly ADV record of $1.36 billion
