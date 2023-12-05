CBOE Global Markets Reports Trading Volume For November 2023

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, today reported November monthly trading volume statistics across its global business lines.

The data sheet "Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report" contains an overview of certain November trading statistics and market share by business segment, volume in select index products, and RPC/net capture, which is reported on a one-month lag, across business lines.

Average Daily Trading Volume (ADV) by Month Year-To-Date

















Nov

2023 Nov

2022 %

Chg Oct

2023 %

Chg Nov

2023 Nov

2022 %

Chg Multiply-listed options (contracts, k) 10,436 11,657 -10.5 % 11,230 -7.1 % 10,844 10,799 0.4 % Index options (contracts, k) 3,972 3,266 21.6 % 4,534 -12.4 % 3,784 2,813 34.5 % Futures (contracts, k) 202.9 183 10.8 % 292 -30.5 % 225 221 2.0 % U.S. Equities - On-Exchange (matched shares, mn) 1,350 1,508 -10.5 % 1,376 -1.9 % 1,391 1,639 -15.1 % U.S. Equities - Off-Exchange (matched shares, mn) 72 89 -18.9 % 78 -7.6 % 79 92 -14.5 % Canadian Equities (matched shares, k) 137,443 136,248 0.9 % 137,305 0.1 % 134,815 86,482 55.9 % European Equities (€, mn) 8,922 10,689 -16.5 % 9,277 -3.8 % 9,445 11,034 -14.4 % Cboe Clear Europe Cleared Trades (k) 97,892 122,121 -19.8 % 100,398 -2.5 % 1,088,380 1,403,958 -22.5 % Cboe Clear Europe Net Settlements (k) 869 859 1.2 % 873 -0.4 % 9,275 9,520 -2.6 % Australian Equities (AUD, mn) 681 741 -8.2 % 719 -5.3 % 698 794 -12.2 % Japanese Equities (JPY, bn) 182 111 64.2 % 196 -7.4 % 175 151 15.8 % Global FX ADNV ($, mn) 47,272 42,844 10.3 % 47,933 -1.4 % 44,631 41,371 7.9 %

1 Canadian Equities data includes MATCHNow and NEO (now operating as Cboe Canada) from June 2022 onwards. Before June 2022 it included MATCHNow only. 2 Cboe Clear Europe figures are totals (not ADV) for the months and years-to-date. As of April 2023, data has been restated to reflect both On-Book and Off-Book cleared trades.

November 2023 Trading Volume Highlights

US Options

Trading in S&P 500 Index (SPX) options set a new single-day volume record on November 14, 2023 with 4.4 million contracts traded

Global FX