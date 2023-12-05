CBOE Global Markets Reports Trading Volume For November 2023

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, today reported November monthly trading volume statistics across its global business lines.
The data sheet "Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report" contains an overview of certain November trading statistics and market share by business segment, volume in select index products, and RPC/net capture, which is reported on a one-month lag, across business lines.
|
Average Daily Trading Volume (ADV) by Month
|
Year-To-Date
|
Nov
|
Nov
|
%
Chg
|
Oct
|
%
|
Nov
2023
|
Nov
2022
|
%
|
Multiply-listed options (contracts, k)
|
10,436
|
11,657
|
-10.5 %
|
11,230
|
-7.1 %
|
10,844
|
10,799
|
0.4 %
|
Index options (contracts, k)
|
3,972
|
3,266
|
21.6 %
|
4,534
|
-12.4 %
|
3,784
|
2,813
|
34.5 %
|
Futures (contracts, k)
|
202.9
|
183
|
10.8 %
|
292
|
-30.5 %
|
225
|
221
|
2.0 %
|
U.S. Equities - On-Exchange (matched shares, mn)
|
1,350
|
1,508
|
-10.5 %
|
1,376
|
-1.9 %
|
1,391
|
1,639
|
-15.1 %
|
U.S. Equities - Off-Exchange (matched shares, mn)
|
72
|
89
|
-18.9 %
|
78
|
-7.6 %
|
79
|
92
|
-14.5 %
|
Canadian Equities (matched shares, k)
|
137,443
|
136,248
|
0.9 %
|
137,305
|
0.1 %
|
134,815
|
86,482
|
55.9 %
|
European Equities (€, mn)
|
8,922
|
10,689
|
-16.5 %
|
9,277
|
-3.8 %
|
9,445
|
11,034
|
-14.4 %
|
Cboe Clear Europe Cleared Trades (k)
|
97,892
|
122,121
|
-19.8 %
|
100,398
|
-2.5 %
|
1,088,380
|
1,403,958
|
-22.5 %
|
Cboe Clear Europe Net Settlements (k)
|
869
|
859
|
1.2 %
|
873
|
-0.4 %
|
9,275
|
9,520
|
-2.6 %
|
Australian Equities (AUD, mn)
|
681
|
741
|
-8.2 %
|
719
|
-5.3 %
|
698
|
794
|
-12.2 %
|
Japanese Equities (JPY, bn)
|
182
|
111
|
64.2 %
|
196
|
-7.4 %
|
175
|
151
|
15.8 %
|
Global FX ADNV ($, mn)
|
47,272
|
42,844
|
10.3 %
|
47,933
|
-1.4 %
|
44,631
|
41,371
|
7.9 %
|
1 Canadian Equities data includes MATCHNow and NEO (now operating as Cboe Canada) from June 2022 onwards. Before June 2022 it included MATCHNow only.
|
2 Cboe Clear Europe figures are totals (not ADV) for the months and years-to-date. As of April 2023, data has been restated to reflect both On-Book and Off-Book cleared trades.
November 2023 Trading Volume Highlights
US Options
- Trading in S&P 500 Index (SPX) options set a new single-day volume record on November 14, 2023 with 4.4 million contracts traded
Global FX
- Cboe SEF (Swap Execution Facility) reported a monthly ADV record of $1.36 billion